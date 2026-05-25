Knowledge-based products: the driving engine of Iran's energy optimization market

TEHRAN - Domestic knowledge-based products have become the driving engine of the growing energy optimization market in Iran.

By innovating in the lighting, cooling, and agriculture sectors, knowledge-based companies help reduce energy consumption and increase efficiency, paving the way for a knowledge-based economy, according to Mehdi Nourbakhsh, the secretary of the headquarters for the development of the country’s knowledge-based economy.

Smart Lighting and Grid Stabilization

Domestic high-efficiency lamps and smart equipment hold the central role in implementing national lighting optimization projects for both public thoroughfares and indoor spaces.

In this sector, knowledge-based companies have captured a major share of grid power reduction by manufacturing advanced lighting systems. Produced under strict quality standards, these products serve as highly effective replacements for legacy technologies, practically acting as the executive arm of the Ministry of Energy in this segment of the energy optimization market.

Advanced Cooling Technologies and Demand Management

In addition to lighting, the large-scale replacement of worn-out cooling units with ultra-low-consumption BLDC electric motors serves as a prime example of commercializing the technical expertise of Iranian companies.

Designed and manufactured relying on indigenous knowledge, these electric motors have dramatically increased efficiency. Consequently, they have turned into a powerful tool for power demand-side management, standing as a testament to the capability of knowledge-based companies in optimizing household appliances.

Modernizing the Agricultural Supply Chain

In the agricultural sector as well, the energy optimization market has turned into an arena for presenting technological solutions. Knowledge-based companies, by focusing on modifying and rehabilitating agricultural wells and replacing worn-out pumping equipment with advanced, high-efficiency systems, have played a prominent role in reducing energy consumption and increasing farm productivity.

These measures demonstrate that the integration of knowledge-based products into the agricultural energy supply chain has not only lowered energy costs for operators but has also significantly contributed to the sustainability of production in this strategic sector.

Strategic Synergy and Government Backing

This synergy between the "existing demand in the energy market" and the "supply capacity of knowledge-based companies" has paved the way for the country's transition from a traditional, energy-intensive economy to an efficient one.

To reinforce this momentum, the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy has prioritized supporting the development of the innovation ecosystem in the energy industry and backing companies that stand at the forefront of consumption optimization with their technological solutions.