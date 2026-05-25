Over 66,000 residential units ready for inauguration

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Housing and Construction of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development announced that more than 66,000 residential units across the country are ready to be inaugurated and handed over to applicants.

According to a report by IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Habibollah Taherkhani stated during the weekly monitoring meeting of housing support plans, held in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Urban Development: "In total, over 66,800 subsidized 99-year residential units — including urban, rural, armed forces, Mehr housing, urban self-owned, and distressed urban fabric units — are ready for inauguration and transfer to applicants in the country."

Referring to the coordination and unity among officials of various institutions related to reconstruction during and after the imposed Ramadan war, he declared: "During this period, there was a high level of coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the Islamic Revolution Housing Foundation, Bank Maskan, the Engineering System Organization, and other relevant bodies and institutions. Tasks such as providing temporary accommodation deposit facilities to eligible applicants were completed in the shortest possible time."

* Emphasis on equipping rental units for young couples

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development also noted the planning to start registration for the rental housing scheme for young couples, saying: "Registration for the rental housing supply scheme for young couples will begin soon. Young couples without housing who have been married for less than five years and fall within income deciles 1 to 6 can enroll in this scheme."

He added: "An important issue in providing rental housing for young couples is the emphasis on completing and making these units habitable in terms of equipment such as cabinets, package boilers, radiators, and other interior fixtures."

Taherkhani, noting the provision of a significant number of rental units in the first phase of this scheme in metropolises such as Tehran and Mashhad, as well as in new towns, said: "Provinces and new towns should focus on equipping the units so that they can offer these units to the rental market as soon as possible."

MA