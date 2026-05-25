Petrodollar loop broken as Iran war chokes Persian Gulf wealth

TEHRAN – The escalating war with Iran is doing more than disrupting oil tankers. Analysts warn it is shattering the 50-year-old “petrodollar loop” that has quietly subsidized American borrowing costs and lubricated global finance.

In normal times, Persian Gulf states recycle their vast oil surplus into foreign assets like U.S. Treasuries. This keeps U.S. interest rates low while providing liquidity to world markets. The current conflict has broken that system.

First, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a chokepoint for 20% of global petroleum – has slashed revenue. With less money coming in, Persian Gulf monarchies have far fewer petrodollars to invest abroad.

Second, what little revenue remains is being redirected. Massive military expenditures and future reconstruction needs are consuming funds that once flowed to New York and London.

The real-world impact is already visible. Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries have dropped significantly, and global central banks have become net sellers of American debt.

“The war isn’t creating this shift but accelerating it,” one analyst noted. “We are witnessing the end of a historic free lunch that for decades lowered borrowing costs for the American taxpayer.”

With energy, trade routes, and capital flows all under threat, the world faces not just higher oil prices but a permanent realignment of global finance.

For American consumers and businesses, the end of the petrodollar loop could mean persistently higher borrowing costs on mortgages, car loans, and government debt. Meanwhile, Persian Gulf states, long reliant on exporting their surplus, now face a stark choice. The full consequences of this rupture will take years to unfold, but the era of cheap, plentiful Persian Gulf capital recycling into Western markets appears to be over.