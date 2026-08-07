Esteghlal in talks with Spanish goalie Adan over contract extension

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club are reportedly in negotiations to bring back Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adan, with the former Real Madrid shot-stopper closing in on a return to the Tehran giants.

Adan, who were Esteghlal’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, is expected to extend his contract with the Iranian club as the Blues look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

With Esteghlal’s transfer window still closed due to ongoing registration restrictions, the coaching staff have asked club officials to make the necessary arrangements for Adan’s return to Iran. The experienced goalkeeper is viewed as a key option to provide stability and leadership at the back, especially at a time when the club face limitations in signing new players.

However, completing the deal will require Esteghlal to resolve their financial obligations toward the Spanish goalkeeper. Reports indicate that Adan is still owed around $200,000 by the club from his previous contract, a debt that must be settled before finalizing a new agreement.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper brings extensive experience from European football, having represented clubs such as Real Madrid, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid during his career.

Esteghlal are hoping that negotiations will lead to a positive outcome and allow Adan to return between the posts as they prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season.