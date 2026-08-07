Iranian architects, project present at World Architecture Festival 2026

TEHRAN – An Iranian project is among the nominees of this year’s edition of the World Architecture Festival (WAF).

Nedarag Guesthouse by Alireza Taghaboni from Nextoffice, Studio of Architectural Research & Design, has been nominated in the category of Completed Buildings: Civic and Community, ILNA reported.

The festival recognizes completed buildings, future projects, interiors, and landscape works from around the world. The finalists, selected from hundreds of submissions, will compete at this year's festival, taking place at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from November 18 to 20.

During the first two days of the event, shortlisted teams will present their projects live to international judging panels, with category winners advancing to the festival's Super Jury for the final awards.

The 2026 Completed Buildings shortlist spans a wide range of project types, from civic and cultural institutions to housing, education, transport, healthcare, and adaptive reuse.

The Nedarag Guesthouse is a non-profit project situated in a remote village of roughly 200 households from the Sunni-Baluch minority in southeastern Iran.

The land was donated by a villager and selected collaboratively by the design team, village elders, and facilitator. Positioned near farmlands, the site lies close to the village council. The plan centers around a semi-open courtyard, shaded by a multilayered roof that enables passive cooling and airflow between and within rooms.

The design reinterprets the regional Kapar typology using handmade trusses in place of traditional beams to support a broad, umbrella-like roof. The double-layered roof and walls reduce thermal transfer. Throughout, the team worked in continuous dialogue with local craftsmen to adapt and refine vernacular techniques. This fusion produced a distinct aesthetic through a contrast between the dome-like geometry of Iranian vaults and the imperfection of hand-built details; between the mass of thick stone walls and the lightness of the canopy; and painterly textures and details.

Construction was entirely collaborative. Over four months, villagers raised the stone walls; the Kapars were completed over the following year. Funding came from Nextoffice, a bank loan, and contributions from other villagers—totaling approximately £8,000, well below typical construction costs.

As the construction was cooperative, instead of common surveying tools, the site layout was staked using strings and triangles in a game involving local children. Elders wove palm-fiber ropes at night from Karz leaves gathered by youth, while women contributed to mat weaving, mud plastering, curtain sewing, and daily meals. These intergenerational efforts turned scarcity into resourcefulness.

The jury of this year’s World Architecture Festival comprises 164 architects, designers, academics, and industry professionals representing 37 countries, with dedicated Super Juries overseeing the Building, Future Project, Interiors, and Landscape awards. Three architects from Iran are also on the jury.

Hamed Badriahmadi, Hooman Talebi, and Ali Nemati are the three Iranian jurors in this year’s edition of the festival.

Hamed Badriahmadi is the CEO of Boozhgan Architecture Studio. As a visionary architect and founder of the Studio in 2007, he has led numerous successful projects that have significantly impacted contemporary Persian architecture.

With a diverse portfolio ranging from single-family residences to large- scale commercial complexes, his work has achieved national and international recognition, earning multiple prestigious awards. His strong regional and international presence in the design community reflects a commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of architecture.

Hooman Talebi is the founding director of MARZ Design and Architecture. He is an architect, designer, and educator.

MARZ Design and Architecture is a multidisciplinary studio working across architecture, interiors, cultural inquiry, and spatial design.

Talebi’s work ranges from objects to masterplans, engaging contexts across the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. A graduate of the Architectural Association in London, he heads the undergraduate Spatial and Interior Design program at the University of Kent and is Creative Director of ArchiKID-World.

Ali Nemati is the principal architect at Eade va Ejra Consulting Engineers. His journey began in his youth within a family-oriented environment, gaining hands-on experience in workshops and construction sites. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in interior design. Since 2009, he has served as the Design Manager at Eade va Ejra Consulting Engineers.



Today, with over 18 years of continuous experience, he is recognized as a skilled architect and spatial analyst, overseeing both large-scale and boutique projects. His professional path is a sophisticated blend of lived experience in executive environments and rigorous academic study—a journey that has led to his mastery in project strategizing, detail design, and complex technical coordination (electrical and mechanical systems).

He consistently maintains a holistic perspective by collaborating with experts in complementary fields to achieve a comprehensive vision for every project. What distinguishes his analysis of form and proportion is a multifaceted approach rooted in his artistic background—specifically in figurative painting and the rhythmic structures of Iranian classical music (setar). This artistic sensibility ensures that his evaluations go beyond technical standards, placing a premium on spatial quality and the artistic expression of a project.

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