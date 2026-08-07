Qalibaf slams Trump’s ‘theater diplomacy’ toward Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf criticized US President Donald Trump’s shifting statements on military threats and negotiations with Iran, calling them “theater diplomacy.”

In a post on X, Qalibaf said Washington’s use of pressure, broken promises, and fake news had failed. He urged the United States to recognize realities and honor its commitments instead of pursuing political theatrics.

The remarks come as Iranian officials continue to underline the Islamic Republic’s principled stance in the face of external pressure, insisting that genuine diplomacy requires honesty and adherence to prior agreements rather than staged displays of force followed by abrupt retreats.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched a coordinated, unprovoked attack on Iran on February 28. On the first day, they struck senior Iranian officials as well as an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, where 168 people, most of them schoolchildren, were killed.

Iran responded with retaliatory operations by its Armed Forces, delivering heavy strikes against US and Israeli targets throughout the region and inflicting major damage on the attacking side. After 40 days of fighting, the hostilities were paused through a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire that was later codified in mid-June through the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the presidents of Iran and the United States.

Yet, only a short time after the agreement was concluded, Washington began violating its commitments, leading to the outbreak of a new phase of conflict. In this round of fighting, the US carried out attacks on civilian infrastructure in southern Iranian provinces, while Iran responded with precision operations using domestically produced missiles and drones against American military installations across West Asia, including bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

Last week, Trump threatened a major military strike on Iran, including possible attacks on the country’s energy sector. He later retreated from those threats, amid concerns that the United States lacked sufficient stockpiles to absorb and respond to Iran’s potential retaliatory strikes.

