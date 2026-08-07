Israel expands West Bank offensive with camp-by-camp strategy

TEHRAN — Israeli troops pulled out of the Qalandia refugee camp north of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) late Thursday after a brutal two-day assault that left 51 Palestinians injured and more than 60 detained, yet the withdrawal brought no relief. The machinery simply pivoted elsewhere.

For 541 consecutive days, the Nur Shams camp has endured a suffocating siege, while residents of Jabal al-Salihin received abrupt evacuation orders.

Heavy military bulldozers tore through infrastructure as closure orders on Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams stretched further into the calendar.

The Qalandia operation followed an identical playbook. Armored vehicles and drones descended on the camp, sealing roads to Jerusalem and reducing commercial storefronts near the checkpoint to rubble.

Palestine Red Crescent medics reported being systematically blocked from reaching the injured, leaving patients, including those needing emergency dialysis, trapped inside.

Soldiers beat dozens of detainees severely, seized private homes, and converted living rooms into temporary interrogation centers.

Israeli War Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to prepare for the seizure of additional camps, positioning Balata in Nablus as the next target in a chillingly consistent strategy: seal off, evacuate, dismantle infrastructure, and establish a permanent occupation force.

Staggering violence

The scale of the violence is staggering. Palestinian documentation records over 11,000 attacks by forces and settlers across the territory in the first half of 2026 alone. Since late 2023, the death toll has climbed past 1,182, accompanied by over 13,000 injuries and nearly 24,000 arrests.

United Nations monitors report that movement restrictions, prolonged raids, and escalating settler violence have triggered the largest displacement crisis in the West Bank since 1967.

Over 2,300 people have been driven from their homes by direct intimidation and land seizures, while UNRWA facilities like the Qalandiya Training Center face repeated military raids.

Camp by camp, Israel is actively redrawing the map of the West Bank. What has unfolded is a systematic erasure of Palestinian community life, executed in plain sight while the world looks away.

Burning homes

Meanwhile, in the latest in a spate of violent confrontations, Israeli settlers attacked a small Palestinian community in the West Bank, injuring people, destroying homes and smashing their power source, the military and residents said on Thursday.

AFP journalists in remote Khirbet al-Tuba saw buildings blackened by fire and smoke, the interiors of three homes completely burned and graffiti in Hebrew spray-painted on remaining structures.

The dozen solar panels the isolated southern community relies on for power had also been smashed to render them unusable.

The Israeli military claimed it “strongly condemned” the raid and that it had responded after “homes being set on fire and Palestinians being attacked in the area by Israeli civilians” late on Aug 5.

“Several Palestinians were injured, among them a girl and a woman. Several structures were also burned,” the military said.

“The suspects fled before the forces arrived.”

Radwan Abu Jundi, whose house was torched, told AFP that about 40 settlers attacked the hamlet at around 10pm.

“The settlers started throwing stones. We rushed to protect the women, but they got to my wife and daughter and beat them,” he said.

“Then they started spraying something and setting the room on fire. The pictures tell the whole story.”

Locals said that five people were wounded in the attack, including Abu Jundi’s wife and daughter, as well as another child.

“From the moment the attack began until daybreak, we spent the whole night standing here, putting out the fires and helping the injured,” Ali Awad, another resident whose son was injured, told AFP.

Violence by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians in the West Bank has persisted for years, but recent months have seen a surge in attacks.

Excluding Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, some 500,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank among some three million Palestinians.

Khirbet al-Tuba is a community of about 100 people in the West Bank region of Masafer Yatta, where shepherding communities face frequent settler violence and home demolitions by the military, which has declared parts of the area an army firing zone.

The army claimed it would investigate, but Palestinians and rights groups complain that such investigations rarely lead to prosecutions, and that violent settlers are able to act with impunity – and the army’s support when clashes break out.

“When we used to file complaints with the Israeli police over previous attacks, the Israeli army would come and arrest the (Palestinian) residents,” local activist Osama Makhamreh told AFP on Thursday.

All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which has been occupied since 1967, are illegal under international law.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history, has drastically increased the number of settlements and settlement outposts in the Palestinian territory.