The law of the jungle is dominant in the West Bank

TEHRAN - Settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, who enjoy the protection of Israeli rulers and security forces, act with maximum impunity. They burn Palestinians’ cars, homes, and other properties with the tacit approval of the Israeli regime.

There is no justice in the West Bank. It is a place in the world where humanity is sacrificed. There is only humiliation, intimidation, bullying, violence, racism, insult, etc. against the Palestinians in their own homeland.

In history books, students read about slavery and enslavement in old times. However, what is happening in the West Bank is much worse than slavery. On those days, the slaves were at least taken care of to work for the slavers.

The way Palestinians are treated is like the savagery of a primitive tribal leader or group against a weaker tribe, group, or even a nation. For example, such behaviors were committed against the native populations in Africa as colonizers chained them together and moved them to the American continent as slaves.

Also, such kinds of behaviors were practiced by certain uncivilized, backward societies against others in olden times.

One possible parallel to the behavior of settlers toward Palestinians is the treatment of Tutsis and moderate Hutus by extremist Hutu militias and officials during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

The barbarity in the West Bank is an example of modern-day tragedy against native inhabitants who have been left helpless in the hands of people who are boiling with hatred against them.

The examples that the people of the West Bank are subjected to harassment and other inhumane behaviors are many. Some are given below:

Incidents involve destroying and setting Palestinians’ olive trees on fire; harassing, beating, and threatening shepherds who are mostly children and the elderly with sticks, rocks, and weapons; stealing shepherds’ sheep, driving them off cliffs, or, in extreme cases, poisoning and slaughtering them.

It is noteworthy to notice that olive trees are a primary source of income and a deep symbol of cultural heritage for Palestinians, making their destruction both an economic and emotional blow.

Horrifically, UN experts have received reports of sexual abuse of Palestinian men, women, and children by settlers.

Just on Friday, May 8, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that a man and his child were attacked with “sharp instruments” in the village of Khirbet Shuweika, south of Hebron. In the village of al-Asa’asa in Jenin, Israeli troops also forced residents to exhume a newly buried body and take it elsewhere. They claimed the first site was too close to an illegal Israeli settlement.

In early 2026, roughly 700 Palestinians were displaced from nine communities due to settler attacks, with the Ras Ein al-Auja Bedouin community seeing the largest single-community displacement in three years.

In March 2026, settlers reportedly torched homes and vehicles in villages south of Jenin, including al-Fandaqumiya and Seilat al-Dahr. Similar attacks were recorded in the village of Burin.

Here in the West Bank, settlers feel free to do whatever they wish. This is where the law of the jungle is prevalent. Actually, such inhumane acts are intentionally taken by extremists, both common people and politicians, to uproot the Palestinians from their motherland in any way possible. The West Bank feels isolated from the rest of the world. It is one of the remaining parts of Palestinian land, and many Palestinians believe that settlers and the Israeli occupation authorities want the territory without its Palestinian population. In their view, the goal is not only to take the land, but also to erase a people, along with their history and culture.

Every kind of vicious acts or remarks is done or uttered with full vulgarity. There is no shame. For example, former U.S. intelligence analyst Jonathan Pollard, who was jailed for spying for Israel, has called for the “forcible removal” of Gazans after announcing that he will stand in October’s parliamentary election. Pollard has told Israeli Channel 13 that he wants to see the removal of “all current residents of Gaza, and the annexation of Gaza and its repopulation” by Israel.