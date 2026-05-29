Iran calls for a new regional security order

TEHRAN - The deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) for international affairs has said a growing number of countries have welcomed Tehran’s proposal to establish a new regional security equation aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Ali Baqeri made the remarks during a three-day visit to Moscow, where he attended the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives Responsible for Security Issues. He also held talks with senior security officials from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and neighboring countries.

Baqeri said Iran’s proposal for a new regional security architecture gained broad support during the meetings, particularly in the aftermath of the recent military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic.

He stressed that any future regional security framework must be based on the participation of regional countries themselves, while excluding foreign interference and rejecting the influence of the Zionist regime.

“There is now widespread acknowledgment that the US has been a source of instability in the region, with its military bases serving as one of the manifestations of that role,” Baqeri stated.

Speaking in an interview with Russia Today (RT) on the sidelines of the Moscow gathering, the Iranian official said the region would become “the most stable in the world” if US military bases were removed and Israel ceased interference in regional affairs.

“If the US leaves the region and its military bases are eliminated from the region and the Zionists no longer play a role in regional affairs, the region will enjoy stability, security, and peace, thereby creating the conditions for development and progress for all countries,” he pointed out.

Baqeri also accused Washington of pursuing unrealistic demands in ongoing negotiations with Iran after failing to achieve its objectives through military pressure.

“The excessive demands made by the US demonstrate that officials in Washington are detached from reality,” he said, adding that Iran believes in resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, whereas the United States relies on “force, aggression, and barbarism.”

The diplomat official further stated that there are no fundamental disputes between Iran and the Persian Gulf states, blaming the US military presence and Israeli influence for escalating tensions across the region.

Referring to a special BRICS security meeting held in Moscow, Baqeri said Iran emphasized that recent US-Israeli aggression on Iran had exposed the weaknesses of the existing regional security order. He added that Russia and China were recognized for their opposition to unilateral US sanctions and Western pressure mechanisms, including the snapback process.

Baqeri described the Moscow forum as an important platform for independent countries seeking to counter US unilateralism and coordinate common positions at the international level.

On the issue of negotiations with Washington, the Iranian official confirmed that indirect contacts between Iran and the United States are continuing, but said discussions over Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile are “not on the agenda” of the current talks.

He also addressed developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran and Washington have not yet reached a final agreement on the reopening of the strategic waterway following recent regional tensions.

“Until we agree on all issues, we consider that we have not agreed on anything,” Baqeri said.

The SNSC deputy secretary for international affairs emphasized the legal right of the Iranian nation to the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States.

He revealed that Iran and Oman are jointly working on a new mechanism for vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the proposed arrangements would differ significantly from the regulations that existed prior to the recent conflict involving Iran.