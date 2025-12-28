Israeli settlers rampage through West Bank towns, torch Palestinian cars and vandalize homes

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked and damaged Palestinian properties in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

According to Anadolu, a group of settlers stormed two houses in Hawara town, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and spray-painted threatening messages on walls.

Two Palestinian vehicles were also burnt in the attack.

According to the official news agency Wafa, a third car was burned by illegal Israeli settlers in the Al-Jaba town of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Another group of illegal settlers raided Turmus Aya town in northeastern Ramallah, attacking private property and stealing doors of houses under construction.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 621 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in November.

The number of Israeli settlers in the West Bank reached about 770,000 in more than 180 settlements and 256 settlement outposts by the end of 2024, official Palestinian data showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem (al-Quds). All Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.