‘Humble, reasonable, and patient’: President Pezeshkian on the new Leader’s virtues 

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised military forces, officials, and the public for elevating Iran's global standing in the face of US-Israeli aggression and foreign-backed plots aimed at triggering domestic unrest. The Iranian president made these remarks during a televised broadcast, marking the second anniversary of his inauguration.

Pezeshkian was sworn in at the Iranian Parliament on July 30, 2024, following his election victory earlier that month. The vote was called after his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, passed away in a helicopter crash.

Reflecting on recent geopolitical developments, Pezeshkian highlighted two separate conflicts launched against Iran by the US and Israel since June of last year, alongside protests in January that later escalated into riots fueled by US and Israeli intelligence services. He stated that adversaries had operated under the delusion that they could replicate the scenario seen in Syria and take control of the country within 48 hours.

“Despite all these hardships and challenges, the government, officials, governors, staff, the people, and the armed forces have brought the country this far, to the point where Iran is recognized today as a powerful nation with immense dignity,” Pezeshkian noted, emphasizing that this was no easy feat.

Referring to the role of national support in maintaining steadfastness against hostile maneuvers, Pezeshkian warned of ongoing enemy efforts to provoke discontent among the populace. “If the country has remained standing until now, we owe it to the people,” he stated, adding that “if we stand with the people, no power will be able to bring us down.” He cautioned that the enemy is exerting pressure in an attempt to provoke the people into protesting and has a problem with anything that symbolizes Iranian capabilities, resilience, initiative, and creativity.

Further in his remarks, Pezeshkian cited the US-Israeli assassination of Iran’s military commanders and scientists, whom he praised as deeply committed public servants. “The enemies assassinated our commanders, who were truly self-sacrificing and had devoted their entire lives to serving the people,” he said, noting that many lived humble existences like ordinary citizens and describing their martyrdom as deeply painful.

The president also reflected on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The late Leader was assassinated on the first day of the US-Israeli attack on February 28th. Pezeshkian described the martyred Leader as a great source of strength and support who stood behind his government like a mountain and allowed for frank dialogue. Pezeshkian also described Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as exceptional and humble. He noted that candid dialogue had revealed the new Leader's patience, kindness, and strong moral compass.

“He is an exceptionally reasonable and remarkably patient person. I spoke openly about everything that was on my mind so he could fully understand the situation, and he responded with kindness, understanding, and great respect,” Pezeshkian said while recounting his meeting with the new Leader in May.

Pezeshkian outlined the multiple crises his administration faced from the beginning of its term, including the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, persistent energy imbalances, concerns over winter electricity and gas supplies, worsening water shortages, and the country's worst drought in five decades. He also pointed to renewed international pressure, including the revival of the snapback mechanism.

Addressing domestic affairs, the president noted that his administration's priority was to prevent social fragmentation, ensure the continuity of public services, and avoid policies that could intensify social tensions. He praised Iranians from diverse backgrounds for maintaining unity and restraint despite economic hardship and political grievances. Criticizing selective international standards on human rights, Pezeshkian pointed out that economic sanctions had expanded beyond trade restrictions to target Iran's banking and financial systems, while military and security pressures further complicated the situation. He questioned the logic behind attacks targeting Iranian military commanders, scientists, and civilians, noting that universities, aerospace facilities, and artificial intelligence centers have become targets because Iran's scientific progress is viewed as a challenge by its adversaries.

On social policy, the president called for measures to facilitate the return of Iranians living abroad, asserting that every citizen should be able to enter and leave the country without unnecessary obstacles. He emphasized that authorities should clearly inform individuals in advance if legal restrictions prevent their entry, rather than detaining them upon arrival.

Concluding his address, President Pezeshkian expressed confidence that Iran will continue to overcome external pressures through public solidarity, improved governance, and continued investment in its scientific and technological capabilities.

