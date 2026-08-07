What’s in Tehran art galleries

Keiman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists. Entitled “Summer”, the exhibition will be running until August 16 at the gallery located at 10 Akhgari St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Iranshahr Gallery is showcasing paintings by Maryam Salour in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Among the Poems I Have Written” will run until August 18 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Matin Kiamarzi are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until August 21 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Hoor Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Aidin Khankeshipour.

The exhibition will be running until September 1 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Sharif Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Hamid Pirayesh.

The exhibit entitled “No.8, Zandi Dead End” will be running until August 21 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* Reyhaneh Afzalian and Babak Haqqi are showcasing their latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Meditations on Flowers” will run until August 18 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibit named “Collection No.4” will be running until August 14 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* Rischee 29 Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hadiseh Hosseini.

The exhibition named “Within the Chaos” will be running until August 21 at the gallery located at 31 Aqabozorgi St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by a number of artists is underway at Yafteh Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Horse” will run until August 21 at the gallery located at 8 Taleqani Dead End, Yarmohammadi St. in the Darus Neighborhood.

SAB/

