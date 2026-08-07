Iran, Azerbaijan agree to expand sports cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of sports and youth affairs following a bilateral meeting between the two countries’ sports officials.

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Ahmad Donyamali and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov held talks and emphasized the importance of expanding joint initiatives and strengthening sports relations between the neighboring countries.

During the meeting, Donyamali highlighted the significant potential for cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, pointing to sports diplomacy, increased interaction between national federations, joint training camps and competitions, the exchange of coaches and athletes, as well as collaboration in education and talent development as key areas for future cooperation.

Gayibov welcomed the development of sporting relations with Iran and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to broaden cooperation across various sectors related to sports and youth programs.

The two sides stressed that closer collaboration could help create new opportunities for athletes, coaches and sports organizations in both countries while contributing to the growth of regional sporting ties.

The agreement marks another step toward expanding sports cooperation and strengthening ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.