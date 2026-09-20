IRCS training courses to empower female rapid response teams

TEHRAN – The presence of women in relief and rescue operations has significantly increased over the past few years, and now they constitute a part of the high-capacity and effective operational network of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

The IRCS aims to further strengthen this capacity through targeted training courses, IRIB quoted Babak Mahmoudi, the chief of the IRCS rescue and relief organization, as saying.

Developing their specialized skills, enhancing operational readiness, and improving decision-making capabilities in challenging situations are among the key focus of the IRCS rescue and relief organization’s program to empower women, he added.

The IRCS will conduct an empowerment and skill-building course for some 450 women who are members of rapid response teams, with a focus on responding to disasters as well as modern and military threats. The course aims to enhance both technical knowledge and operational capabilities of rapid response teams, as well as their readiness to address complex situations, Mahmoudi further noted.

The operational part of the training course provides specialized skills, including initial assessment, navigation and GPS use, casualty stabilization and transport, operational safety, the use of semi-heavy and hydraulic rescue equipment, combat medical care, modern search-and-rescue equipment, camp management, emergency sheltering, and radio communications.

The educational section of the course aims to ensure that the female personnel participate in relief missions with greater knowledge, skills, and preparedness.

The official went on to say that the training courses will be ongoing: “Relief preparedness is a constant process. Conducting such courses contributes to enhancing coordination, operational speed, and the quality of response among women’s rapid response teams during crises.”

IFRC: IRCS serves as a model of excellence in crisis management

In July, Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in a letter to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), lauded the IRCS efforts during the 40-day US-Israeli war against Iran, noting that relief and medical services, search and rescue operations, and dedication of the IRCS volunteers showcase the outstanding capabilities of a strong national society in crisis management.

Highlighting the immense operational, logistical, and humanitarian challenges, Chapagain stated, “The Iranian Red Crescent Society has demonstrated decisive and effective leadership by acting as the country’s primary humanitarian player,” IRIB reported.

“On behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, I wish to extend our appreciation and recognition for the extraordinary humanitarian response led by the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the context of the current conflict situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads.

“Your swift mobilization of volunteers and staff, the scale and effectiveness of life-saving assistance, and the steadfast commitment to our fundamental principles have ensured that those in need of urgent assistance have received timely and dignified support.

The coordination of emergency health services, round-the-clock relief operations, psychosocial assistance, and community outreach, as well as the courageous and highly professional search and rescue operations, reflect not only technical excellence but also deep-rooted trust within communities. Such trust is the cornerstone of effective humanitarian action and underscores the unique auxiliary role of IRCS and its footprint in the wide Iranian territory.

Your response stands as a powerful example of what a strong National Society can deliver in times of crisis- saving lives, alleviating suffering, and preserving human dignity.

The IFRC remains fully committed to supporting IRCS in its ongoing efforts and in addressing the evolving humanitarian needs. We stand in solidarity with you, your dedicated staff, and your vast network of volunteers, whose courage and commitment continue to inspire the entire IFRC network.”

MT/MG