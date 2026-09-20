Armenian ambassador stresses expansion of Tehran-Yerevan rail, trade cooperation

TEHRAN- The Armenian ambassador to Iran, referring to the role of the Railway of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connecting landlocked countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to international routes, emphasized the expansion of rail and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to IRNA, citing the Railway of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Grigor Hakobyan, in a meeting with the CEO of Iran's Railway, described the connection of the railway networks of Iran and Armenia as paving the way for Armenia's access to the southern open waters and for the diversification of Iran's communication routes with Europe.

At the meeting, Jabar-Ali Zakeri, CEO of the Railway, emphasized the expansion of rail cooperation between the two countries and a greater role for Armenia in regional transit routes, especially the North-South Corridor.

Referring to the importance of developing regional transit routes, he said: Armenia can help boost regional rail transit by playing a greater role in the North-South Corridor.

According to the report, the rail connection between Iran and Armenia through the Syunik region is among the infrastructure projects being pursued by the two countries to develop trade exchanges and regional transit, and Tehran and Yerevan are following the process of operationalizing this route.

EF/MA