Digital Banking Shifts to Ecosystem Wars

Digital banking competition is transitioning from card visuals and gamification to integrated business ecosystems, where future market leadership belongs to platforms embedded in comprehensive economic value chains.

Early neobank models focused on customer acquisition through gamification and referral bonuses, but now face mounting user acquisition and retention costs. Similarly, models centered solely on corporate payroll remain vulnerable to institutional client concentration. Tobank represents the next stage by embedding digital banking into Tourism Financial Group’s broader ecosystem—spanning industries, hospitality, retail, and entertainment. Rather than dispersing funds via unguided cash loans, the platform prioritizes targeted credit lines for goods and services across merchant networks.

Highlighting this transition, Mohammad Bigdeli, CEO of Tourism Bank, remarked: "The next phase of digital banking is defined by targeted credit within active ecosystems, not plastic card features. Tobank links consumer financing directly to real economic activities, preserving retail purchasing power and ensuring continuous liquidity across the network."



