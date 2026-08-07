Beijing’s role in containing global geopolitical crises

TEHRAN - In today’s world, military powers are no longer the sole determinants of the trajectory of crises and conflicts. Strategic and geopolitical developments over recent decades have demonstrated that actors with substantial economic power, such as China, can play a pivotal role in preventing the persistence of chronic tensions and mitigating international instability.

This role does not stem from direct military intervention, but rather from influencing balances of power, intertwining mutual interests, elevating the costs of war, and reinforcing the logic of cooperation within the international system.

As a major and unique global economic power, China today is not merely a commercial or industrial actor; it has evolved into a primary pillar of global stabilization. A key characteristic of economic power is its foundation in interdependence, development, trade, investment, and infrastructure connectivity. The broader the economic networks connecting nations, the lower the inclination to engage in costly conflicts. From this perspective, by expanding trade and investment ties, China can shift many crisis-prone regions away from the logic of confrontation toward a framework of shared interests.

One of the most critical functions of economic power in stemming chronic tensions is “raising the cost of crisis” for the United States—the primary generator of instability in the international system. When nations become deeply linked through supply chains, energy, transit, technology, and markets, any prolonged tension imposes significant costs on all actors. Owing to its massive footprint in the global economy, China possesses the capacity to sensitize various parties to the reality that stability is far more lucrative than chaos. This logic holds double significance in regions long burdened by geopolitical rivalries and wars of attrition.

Another key dimension of China’s role is presenting an alternative to the costly and crisis-inducing model of interventionism. Certain countries have historically relied on military tools, security pressure, and sanctions to manage their international environment—an approach that, in numerous instances, has failed to resolve crises and instead rendered them chronic. In contrast, China generally emphasizes economic diplomacy, prudent mediation, regional cooperation, and infrastructure development. Compared to policies predicated on threats and military deployments, this paradigm exhibits a higher capacity to reduce friction and contain conflict. Like any major power, China primarily pursues its own interests; yet this reality itself can serve global stability. A power with sweeping global economic interests stands to suffer heavy losses from rampant instability and prolonged conflicts. Consequently, major economic powers are inherently more motivated to safeguard trade routes, energy security, market stability, and regional cohesion.

Overall, in the ongoing global transition, China can leverage its economic clout to shoulder part of the burden of global stabilization. By fostering mutual interdependence, expanding regional cooperation, strengthening diplomatic mechanisms, and raising the cost of escalation, China can play a constructive role in preventing crises from becoming chronic. Moving forward, the world increasingly requires powers that, while checking actors like the United States, champion development and strategic rationality. Ultimately, if China succeeds in tying its immense economic weight to strategic responsibility, it can emerge as one of the most vital actors in managing and containing chronic global tensions.



Mahdi Zolfaghari is an Associate Professor in the Department of Asian Studies, Allameh Tabataba’i University

