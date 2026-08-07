Spanish coach Joaquin Gil to join Esteghlal coaching staff

TEHRAN - Spanish coach Joaquin Gil is expected to travel to Iran by Sunday to join Esteghlal’s coaching staff.

Gil has emerged as the leading candidate to become Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh’s assistant, with negotiations between the two sides already held and an agreement reportedly reached.

According to the current plan, Gil will arrive in Tehran by Sunday and, after signing his contract, will join the Blues’ training sessions.

At present, Turkish coach Ozcan Bizati, alongside former Esteghlal player Milad Meydavoodi, are among the key members of Bakhtiarizadeh’s coaching staff.

Gil’s arrival would add another international presence to Esteghlal’s technical team as the Tehran giants continue preparations for the season ahead.