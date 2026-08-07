Sardar Azmoun linked with Esteghlal

TEHRAN - Sardar Azmoun has emerged as the dream attacking target of Esteghlal head coach Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh as the Blues continue their search for a top-class striker ahead of the new season.

Esteghlal are still facing one of their biggest challenges before the start of the campaign, with the club’s transfer window remaining closed. Contrary to expectations, the Tehran giants have not yet been allowed to register new signings, leaving their recruitment plans in serious doubt.

Esteghlal have not only failed to complete all of Bakhtiarizadeh’s desired signings but are also unable to officially register any new arrivals due to the closed transfer window.

The Blues have struggled in recent seasons due to the absence of a reliable, high-quality striker, while their foreign attacking options have also failed to fully solve the problem. As a result, strengthening the attacking line has become a key objective for the club.

Reports suggest that before the continuation of the transfer ban was confirmed, Bakhtiarizadeh had asked Esteghlal officials to begin negotiations for the signing of Sardar Azmoun. The head coach is also said to have personally contacted the Iranian national team forward to express the club’s interest in bringing him to Tehran.

For now, Azmoun’s arrival remains an ambitious and exciting scenario rather than a realistic transfer, but his name continues to represent the kind of attacking reinforcement Esteghlal are hoping to secure.