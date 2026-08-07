Iran, Kyrgyzstan emphasize expansion of trade, mining, energy, transit co-op

TEHRAN- In the meeting between Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Trade, both sides emphasized the development of trade exchanges, joint investment, and the expansion of industrial, mining, energy, transport, and free zone cooperation with the aim of elevating the level of economic relations between the two countries.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, in the meeting between "Seyyed Mohammad Atabak", Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, and Sydykov Bakyt Tolomushevich, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the two sides, while emphasizing the extensive capacities for economic cooperation, stressed the development of trade relations and investment within the framework of regional agreements, including the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two sides also emphasized the development of joint production for export to third-country markets, increased cooperation in the export of knowledge-based products, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, expansion of cooperation between free zones, and development of investment in the industry and mining sectors.

In the mining and energy sector, referring to Kyrgyzstan's mineral capacities, the readiness of Iran for cooperation in exploration, extraction, processing, provision of technical and engineering services, modernization of mining industries, and transfer of technical knowledge was announced.

In the transport and transit sector, the two sides emphasized the activation of the Bandar Abbas–Osh railway route, establishment of direct flights, reduction of transit costs, and completion of regional corridors.

Emphasis was also placed on the importance of participation in the "Belt and Road" initiative and utilizing Iran's transit capacities to connect Kyrgyzstan to regional and international markets.

Furthermore, the development of banking, logistics, and transport infrastructure, holding a joint banking committee, using national currencies, establishing joint investment funds, and utilizing modern financing methods were among other issues agreed upon by the two parties.

EF/MA