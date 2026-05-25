All raw materials needed for production available in country

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade stated: "All the raw materials needed for production are available in storage within the country, and in addition, imports are being carried out through various channels."

Mohammad Sadegh Mofatteh, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, told Mehr News Agency regarding the supply of raw materials needed by the country: "The necessary measures have been taken to supply raw materials, and there is no problem in this regard."

He added: "All the raw materials needed for production are available in storage within the country, and in addition, imports are being carried out through various channels, and we have no restrictions."

Mofatteh clarified: "Necessary coordination has been made with customs, railways, and other transport sectors, and goods are entering the country via rail, road, and other routes, so there is no problem in this respect."

Meanwhile, the Advisor to the Minister and Director General of the Ministerial Office of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has announced the full readiness of the ministry to meet the needs of industries and said: "By adopting necessary measures to supply raw materials for the steel and petrochemical industries and offering them on the Commodity Exchange (capital market), the continuity of production and market stabilization will be guaranteed."

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyyed Abbas Hosseini said: "The ministry's support headquarters has been formed since the beginning of the war to support production, distribution, and market regulation, and has played a strategic role in stabilizing the situation during difficult days."

Hosseini stated that production has never stopped during the days of crisis, adding: "With the forecasts made in various sectors, necessary raw materials, including steel sheets, have been secured for a sufficient period, both through the Commodity Exchange (capital market) and through other means."

EF/MA