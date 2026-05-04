Gholizadeh ruled out of 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran international winger Ali Gholizadeh has missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Lech Poznań player was unable to finish Saturday's match of the PKO BP Ekstraklasa against Motor Lublin due to injury.

Tests performed on Sunday revealed that the Iranian star had torn his anterior cruciate ligaments and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, the injury means the winger will not be able to participate in the upcoming world cup.

Gholizadeh will undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by several months of rehabilitation.

It’s a major blow to Team Melli in the World Cup.

Iran are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.