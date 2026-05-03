Ali Gholizadeh's 2026 World Cup dream in jeopardy

TEHRAN – Iran’s dynamic winger, Ali Gholizadeh, is facing a potential World Cup nightmare after suffering a devastating knee injury during Lech Poznań’s clash with Motor Lublin in the PKO BP Ekstraklasa Saturday night and his participation in the 2026 World Cup appears to be in serious jeopardy.

The incident occurred as Gholizadeh went into a challenge with a Motor defender. In a bid to avoid a sliding tackle, the winger attempted to leap over his opponent but landed disastrously. All eyes were on his left knee as he crumpled to the turf, his agonizing grimace of pain sending shockwaves through the stadium and beyond.

Gholizadeh was stretchered off the field, and the severity of the injury is feared to be significant, casting a dark cloud over his World Cup aspirations. The images of his painful exit have fueled concerns that this setback could sideline him for a prolonged period, potentially derailing his participation in the upcoming World Cup.

Photo: sport.interia.pl