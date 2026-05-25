Hezbollah chief says clashes in South Lebanon is beginning of ‘Israel’s fall’

TEHRAN – Delivering a speech on Sunday evening, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that drones by the resistance movement “will continue tracking the Israeli regime’s soldiers, and without drone footage, the regime would never have acknowledged these losses.”

Addressing both “friend and foe,” Sheikh Qassem stressed that the resistance front “will defend the land, honor, and people.”

He also warned, “Anyone who confronts us alongside Israel will be confronted just as we confront Israel. These weapons will remain in our hands until the state practically fulfills its duties.”

Lebanon has come under pressure by Israel, the U.S. certain Arab states and political opponents at home that Hezbollah should be disarmed.

“There is no real political sovereignty in Lebanon, as the country remains under American guardianship. Sovereignty is not only security-related; it is also economic, political, and social,” the Hezbollah chief regretted.

Sheikh Qassem stated: “The weapons will remain in our hands until the Lebanese state is capable of fulfilling its responsibilities,” warning that “calls for exclusive state control over weapons at this stage serve an Israeli agenda and must be rejected.”

He emphasized: “Disarmament means stripping Lebanon of its defensive capability in preparation for extermination, and this is something we will never accept.”

He also called for an end to the aggression, the complete withdrawal of Israel from Lebanese territory, the release of prisoners, and the return of displaced residents before discussing a national defense strategy.

“What Is happening today is a confirmation of Lebanon’s survival as a strong and liberated nation; and what is taking place in the south is the beginning of Israel’s downfall,” he asserted.

He pointed to “real Israeli losses in southern Lebanon,” while accusing Israel of responding by targeting civilians and homes.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated his rejection of direct talks between the Lebanese government and Israel, describing them as “a pure gain for the regime.”

He said: “My advice to you is to abandon direct negotiations. Tell the United States not to demand anything from you. Then the Americans themselves will come running to seek an agreement.”

Addressing the Lebanese government, he said: “We are not asking the state to confront the American-Zionist project, but it must not become a tool that facilitates it.”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah would continue resisting the U.S.-backed aggression “until achieving one of two victories: triumph or martyrdom.”

He added: “All the killing and destruction are aimed at forcing us into submission, but we will never surrender. We will remain on the battlefield and emerge from this war with our heads held high.”