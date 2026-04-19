“Direct talks with Israel: An insult to Lebanon”

TEHRAN – Hezbollah has warned it will respond to any violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naeem Qassem has emphasized that the battlefield proved to be the decisive factor, and the successful strategy that utilized battlefield results as a source of strength to force the Zionist regime to comply with Lebanon’s rights, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Sheikh Qassem said the temporary ceasefire in Lebanon would not have happened without the resistance fighters on the southern borders. Their legendary performance astounded the world, and they stood firm against the Zionist-American enemy, despite the huge disparity in military balance.

He emphasized that in Lebanon, there are those who sacrifice their all for liberation, dignity, and independence, and this includes people from all sects, regions, and areas.

He noted that Hezbollah had withstood attempts by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) to advance, even when it deployed 100,000 soldiers. The IOF had failed to reach the Litani River, even after 45 days of combat.

The IOF army acknowledged that another soldier had been killed in southern Lebanon due to an explosion, while nine others were injured, including some in critical condition.

The explosion occurred during a mission by the 7106 Brigade in the village of Kafr Kila, when a D-9 engineering vehicle belonging to the unit detonated a bomb planted by Hezbollah.

The day before, the IOF confirmed another soldier had been killed “during combat in southern Lebanon”. He served with Rafael, a major Israeli defense technology company, and the Paratroopers Reserve Battalion 89. Several others soldier sustained injuries.

Hebrew media has referred to the latest casualties in southern Lebanon as a “bloody weekend,” with growing criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for its failure to manage the war and achieve its objectives, while Lebanese people return to their villages and cities.

Sheikh Qassem also denounced a statement from the U.S. State Department regarding the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, calling it an “insult to Lebanon”.

He pointed out that the U.S. had dictated the terms of the agreement and falsely presented it as having been approved by the Lebanese government, which had never convened to discuss it.

He condemned the direct negotiations with the Zionist regime and the U.S. issuing statements on behalf of Lebanon, calling it a humiliating and dangerous path.

“Enough,” he said. “The Lebanese people are proud, and they will remain so in solidarity with the army, the people, the resistance, and the political leadership that seeks Lebanon’s independence and liberation.”

The Secretary-General emphasized that the ceasefire must mean a complete cessation of all hostilities, stressing that Hezbollah does not trust the enemy. The resistance fighters in the field are ready to respond to any violations, he underlined.

In his statement, Sheikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s openness to cooperate with Lebanon’s government in a new phase, based on achieving Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and preventing sedition. He added that Hezbollah aims to protect Lebanon from foreign interference and the Israeli regime’s political objectives.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the incident involving the UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) in the Ghndouriyeh-Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese resistance movement urged caution in making premature judgments regarding the incident and stressed the need to wait for the Lebanese army’s investigation into the matter.

Hezbollah confirmed its ongoing cooperation with both the local population and UNIFIL forces, emphasizing the importance of full coordination between the Lebanese army and peacekeeping forces, especially in such delicate circumstances.

Hezbollah expressed astonishment at the rapid accusations against it, particularly when these same parties remain silent when the IOF attacks UNIFIL forces.

Earlier, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the attack on a French UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon, following reports from French President Emmanuel Macron about the killing of a French soldier in the attack.

Elsewhere, a security official of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, praised Hezbollah’s resilience in Lebanon, emphasizing it is a successful model and called for enhanced coordination among resistance forces.

Al-Assaf stated that Hezbollah’s steadfastness in Lebanon helped establish a new model of asymmetric warfare, forcing the American and Zionist regimes into an agreement. He described this as a clear victory, despite the external pressures and internal complications that Lebanon is facing.

He emphasized that the concept of “unity of fronts” has had a significant impact on their adversaries. The Iraqi resistance official called for the development of new coordination mechanisms between regional resistance forces and other parties to elevate cooperation and open additional avenues to confront the United States and Israeli regime.

Since the illegal American and Zionist regime’s war on Iran on February 28, the axis of resistance, stretching from the Islamic Republic to Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen, has executed operations.

In some cases, joint operations against the aggressors were waged.