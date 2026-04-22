Hezbollah responds to the Zionist military amid fragile truce

TEHRAN – Amid ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire with Lebanon, Hezbollah has once again responded by attacking the occupying regime’s military.

In a statement, the Lebanese resistance movement announced that it had targeted a military artillery position belonging to the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in the settlement of Kfar Giladi.

The resistance movement stated that the artillery position was the source of recent IOF shelling directed toward the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif.

According to the statement, resistance fighters launched a barrage of rockets along with a swarm of attack drones at the IOF site, identifying it as the source of the latest artillery attacks on the town.

Hezbollah emphasized that the strike was carried out in response to “blatant and documented violations” by the Zionist regime, noting that more than 200 violations have occurred since the ceasefire came into effect.

These violations, according to the statement, included attacks on civilians and the destruction of homes and villages in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah added that its retaliatory operations were based on its right to resist occupation and push it back.

An IOF airstrike in southern Lebanon killed at least one civilian on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Earlier, Hebrew media outlets reported that two incidents had occurred in the north: rockets were fired toward IOF positions in southern Lebanon, while drones were launched toward a northern Israeli settlement.

A few days earlier, resistance fighters carried out an ambush targeting a convoy of eight IOF armored vehicles. An explosive device, planted in advance, detonated as the convoy moved from the town of Taybeh toward Deir Seryan.

This comes amid continued IOF violations and repeated warnings from the resistance movement, whose Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has vowed to respond to any breach of the ceasefire.

The ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist regime went into effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday. It is expected to last 10 days. However, the regime has continued to violate the agreement through explosions in several towns, including Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun, Rashaf, and Shamaa, along with artillery shelling of other areas.

Hezbollah’s military media arm has released a video titled “The Nightmare Returns… It Has Indeed Returned,” highlighting what an Israeli newspaper described as the return of one of the resistance movement’s most effective weapons.

The video shows how explosive devices once posed a constant threat to IOF units operating in southern Lebanon, at a time when the IOF forces were deeply entrenched in what was known as the “security zone.”

The footage captures IOF soldiers being targeted in ambushes involving explosive devices similar to those used by resistance fighters in 1982, 1996, and 1997—most notably during the well-known 'Ansariya' ambush.

The video notes that such operations contributed to wearing down the IOF and its allies, paving the way, alongside direct assaults on military positions and martyrdom operations, for the liberation of southern Lebanon in May 2000.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, said that the Islamic world must confront its real enemies, especially the Zionists, on both a natural and logical level.

He criticized those who blame Hezbollah for responding to aggression, stating that its retaliatory operations came after 15 months of Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Al-Houthi dismissed regional and American slogans such as “changing the Middle East” and “fighting terrorism” as deceptive and false.

From the beginning, he said, the opponents have sought to impose silence, suppress dissent, and prevent any movement that challenges their plans. The Ansarallah leader also said there are efforts to criminalize criticism of the Israeli acts and to weaken the Islamic world by stripping it of its strength and ability to respond.

Regarding tensions involving Iran, al-Houthi stated that critics try to portray opposition to the Zionist regime as acting “on behalf of Iran,” noting this narrative was created and promoted by the Zionist regime itself to mislead public opinion.

He added that opponents seek to suppress even verbal expressions of anger or opposition and silence any independent voices resisting American and Israeli dominance.

The Ansarullah leader further pointed out that the Zionist regime kills a Palestinian woman every half hour with American support, questioning the state of human rights and women’s rights.

He said that pro-Israeli voices attempt to spread a sense of despair and defeatism, discouraging the resistance front and downplaying its impact, while exaggerating the strength of the U.S. and the Zionist occupation regime.

He also criticized media aligned with the United States and the Zionist regime, saying this amplifies enemy achievements while distorting any hopeful developments. According to the Ansarullah chief, these efforts aim to normalize “unchecked aggression”.

Al-Houthi said that despite the resilience shown in Gaza, some regional actors downplay and distort it, contributing to a sense of hopelessness. He added that certain media narratives discourage strong positions and weaken public morale.

He also spoke about the ongoing Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, lamenting daily incidents of killings, arrests, tortures, destruction of homes, forced displacement, etc.

He went on to say that some educational systems have gone as far as removing Quranic verses from curricula, while elevating the words of Zionist leaders above religious and moral principles.

Elsewhere, the Nujaba Movement, which operates under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, announced that its fighters are closely monitoring developments and remain ready to act amid American arrogance.

In a statement, the group addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying: “Let the criminal Trump know that this battle will not be like the previous one, whether in its objectives or in the weapons used.”

The illegal war on the Islamic Republic of Iran by the United States and the Zionist regime has triggered a wider regional conflict.