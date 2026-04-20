Hezbollah strikes Zionist convoy in first post-truce operation

TEHRAN – Amid the ongoing Israeli violations of the Lebanon ceasefire, Hezbollah ambushes a military convoy, destroying four tanks.

Hezbollah’s military media has issued its first statement since the temporary truce in Lebanon took effect, announcing that it carried out a “precision operation” in southern Lebanon.

The attack followed a series of blatant and documented violations by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) of the ceasefire agreement, which has been continuing since it went into effect on April 17.

Observers have also documented IOF violations. The occupation regime has been carrying out explosions in several towns, including Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun, Rshaf, and Shamaa, alongside artillery shelling of other areas.

According to Hezbollah’s statement, a convoy of eight IOF armored vehicles was struck by a coordinated explosion of explosive devices that had been planted in advance by its fighters. The convoy was moving from the town of Taybeh toward the town of Deir Seryan.

The statement said the explosions, which occurred in two waves, resulted in the destruction of four IOF Merkava tanks, with flames seen rising from them. It added that the IOF began withdrawing the damaged vehicles from the site.

On Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that resistance fighters remain on high alert, with their “hands on the trigger,” stressing that the Lebanese resistance movement does not trust the enemy and will respond to any violations.

Israeli media outlet reported that electronic warfare systems failed to intercept Hezbollah drones guided by fiber optics. It added that their range exceeded ten kilometers and posed a major challenge to maneuvering forces.

The outlets revealed a new challenge facing the IOF following its illegal ground operations in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah’s extensive use of suicide drones guided via fiber-optic systems, which neutralized advanced electronic defense systems.

Avi Ashkenazi, a military analyst for the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, said Hezbollah fighters used hundreds of drones that do not rely on wireless communications or satellites. Instead, Ashkenazi added, they operate through a closed fiber-optic system, making it extremely difficult for the IOF to intercept or remotely control them, resulting in direct hits on its forces.

Reports described a “field shock” within the Zionist regime’s security and military establishment after discovering that these drones have a range exceeding ten kilometers, far beyond earlier estimates of just two kilometers.

This technology creates a closed link between the operator and the drone, preventing electronic warfare systems from hacking or taking control of it.

The newspaper quoted commanders from the IOF’s 162nd Division as saying Hezbollah preferred remote operations using these tools to disrupt IOF movement of armored and infantry units, describing them as “the most challenging enemy.”

A commander from the IOF's Nahal Brigade acknowledged that the drones’ precision and visual capabilities have created a complex technological and operational dilemma, calling them the “most challenging layer” on the battlefield.

The Maariv analysis concluded that although the IOF described the cumulative damage from these drones as limited, they have proven highly effective and deadly, complicating maneuver operations and posing a serious technological challenge for the Israeli regime’s defense industry.

Hezbollah has also denied any connection to a group that Syrian authorities claimed they had arrested.

In a statement, Hezbollah also said it “categorically denies the claims and accusations made by the Syrian Interior Ministry regarding a link between us and a cell arrested in Syria,” reaffirming that it has no presence or operations of any kind on Syrian territory.

The resistance movement expressed surprise over repeated attempts to link Hezbollah to every security incident.

It added that there appears to be a deliberate effort to hold it responsible for any event with the intention of damaging the reputation of the resistance movement and its primary role. Hezbollah reiterated that it is purely focused on confronting the occupation regime since it came into being in 1982.

Earlier, the Syrian Interior Ministry claimed it had foiled what it called a “sabotage plot” in Quneitra province in southern Syria, allegedly led by a Hezbollah-affiliated cell planning to launch rockets across the border.

Since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the new administration in Damascus has repeatedly claimed to have thwarted attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon or uncovered cross-border tunnels, accusing Hezbollah. The claims have been consistently denied by the Lebanese resistance movement.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported the Iranian statement linking the Lebanon ceasefire to the U.S.-Iran negotiations is accurate, rather than being tied to communication attempts between Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The channel said that "the Iranians are telling the truth in saying that the ceasefire in Lebanon is linked to Iranian-American negotiations.”

It added that inside the Israeli regime, there are attempts to avoid this “bitter truth” by suggesting the ceasefire is related to possible contact between Netanyahu and Aoun.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had earlier stated that the Lebanon ceasefire was “part of a broader understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.”

He added that Iran had from the outset stressed the need for a simultaneous ceasefire across the entire region, including Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Zionist regime went into effect at midnight on April 17 and is set to last ten days. When it was announced, Hebrew media outlets acknowledged Iran’s ability to impose its conditions on U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

The newspaper Haaretz reported that the sequence of events leading up to talks held in Pakistan between Iran and the United States, during which Iran, through Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, threatened not to negotiate unless a ceasefire in Lebanon was declared, ultimately resulted in what it described as “twisting Israel’s arm.”

Hezbollah’s military media has issued its first statement since the temporary truce in Lebanon took effect, announcing that it carried out a “precision operation” in southern Lebanon.

The attack followed a series of blatant and documented violations by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) of the ceasefire agreement, which has been continuing since it went into effect on April 17.

Observers have also documented IOF violations. The occupation regime has been carrying out explosions in several towns, including Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun, Rshaf, and Shamaa, alongside artillery shelling of other areas.

According to Hezbollah’s statement, a convoy of eight IOF armored vehicles was struck by a coordinated explosion of explosive devices that had been planted in advance by its fighters. The convoy was moving from the town of Taybeh toward the town of Deir Seryan.

The statement said the explosions, which occurred in two waves, resulted in the destruction of four IOF Merkava tanks, with flames seen rising from them. It added that the IOF began withdrawing the damaged vehicles from the site.

On Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that resistance fighters remain on high alert, with their “hands on the trigger,” stressing that the Lebanese resistance movement does not trust the enemy and will respond to any violations.

Israeli media outlet reported that electronic warfare systems failed to intercept Hezbollah drones guided by fiber optics. It added that their range exceeded ten kilometers and posed a major challenge to maneuvering forces.

The outlets revealed a new challenge facing the IOF following its illegal ground operations in southern Lebanon: Hezbollah’s extensive use of suicide drones guided via fiber-optic systems, which neutralized advanced electronic defense systems.

Avi Ashkenazi, a military analyst for the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, said Hezbollah fighters used hundreds of drones that do not rely on wireless communications or satellites. Instead, Ashkenazi added, they operate through a closed fiber-optic system, making it extremely difficult for the IOF to intercept or remotely control them, resulting in direct hits on its forces.

Reports described a “field shock” within the Zionist regime’s security and military establishment after discovering that these drones have a range exceeding ten kilometers, far beyond earlier estimates of just two kilometers.

This technology creates a closed link between the operator and the drone, preventing electronic warfare systems from hacking or taking control of it.

The newspaper quoted commanders from the IOF’s 162nd Division as saying Hezbollah preferred remote operations using these tools to disrupt IOF movement of armored and infantry units, describing them as “the most challenging enemy.”

A commander from the IOF's Nahal Brigade acknowledged that the drones’ precision and visual capabilities have created a complex technological and operational dilemma, calling them the “most challenging layer” on the battlefield.

The Maariv analysis concluded that although the IOF described the cumulative damage from these drones as limited, they have proven highly effective and deadly, complicating maneuver operations and posing a serious technological challenge for the Israeli regime’s defense industry.

Hezbollah has also denied any connection to a group that Syrian authorities claimed they had arrested.

In a statement, Hezbollah also said it “categorically denies the claims and accusations made by the Syrian Interior Ministry regarding a link between us and a cell arrested in Syria,” reaffirming that it has no presence or operations of any kind on Syrian territory.

The resistance movement expressed surprise over repeated attempts to link Hezbollah to every security incident.

It added that there appears to be a deliberate effort to hold it responsible for any event with the intention of damaging the reputation of the resistance movement and its primary role. Hezbollah reiterated that it is purely focused on confronting the occupation regime since it came into being in 1982.

Earlier, the Syrian Interior Ministry claimed it had foiled what it called a “sabotage plot” in Quneitra province in southern Syria, allegedly led by a Hezbollah-affiliated cell planning to launch rockets across the border.

Since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the new administration in Damascus has repeatedly claimed to have thwarted attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanon or uncovered cross-border tunnels, accusing Hezbollah. The claims have been consistently denied by the Lebanese resistance movement.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported the Iranian statement linking the Lebanon ceasefire to the U.S.-Iran negotiations is accurate, rather than being tied to communication attempts between Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The channel said that "the Iranians are telling the truth in saying that the ceasefire in Lebanon is linked to Iranian-American negotiations.”

It added that inside the Israeli regime, there are attempts to avoid this “bitter truth” by suggesting the ceasefire is related to possible contact between Netanyahu and Aoun.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had earlier stated that the Lebanon ceasefire was “part of a broader understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.”

He added that Iran had from the outset stressed the need for a simultaneous ceasefire across the entire region, including Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Zionist regime went into effect at midnight on April 17 and is set to last ten days. When it was announced, Hebrew media outlets acknowledged Iran’s ability to impose its conditions on U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

The newspaper Haaretz reported that the sequence of events leading up to talks held in Pakistan between Iran and the United States, during which Iran, through Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, threatened not to negotiate unless a ceasefire in Lebanon was declared, ultimately resulted in what it described as “twisting Israel’s arm.”