6th Iranian Contemporary Art Biennial concludes in London 

TEHRAN- The 6th Iranian Contemporary Art Biennial, titled "With My Roots," concluded its landmark run at the prestigious Mall Galleries in London on Saturday.

The week-long exhibition transformed the entirety of the venue into a vibrant testament to the evolution of the Iranian contemporary perspective, IRNA reported.

The event served as a critical platform for cultural diplomacy, drawing a significant international audience alongside the Iranian diaspora, the report added.

The high turnout underscored the rising global prestige of Iranian contemporary art and its unique capacity to foster cross-cultural dialogue, even amidst a backdrop of heightened regional tensions and political complexities between Iran and the United States in recent months.

Organized by Capital Art London, the biennial was the result of a rigorous selection process. Out of more than 530 submissions received by the secretariat, 305 works by 127 artists reached the judging phase.

Ultimately, the exhibition featured 182 selected pieces from artists residing in 17 different countries, illustrating the deep-seated connection the global Iranian artistic community maintains with its cultural heritage.

A major highlight of this edition—themed "Eternal Iran"—was the solo showcase in the North Gallery dedicated to the works of Master Hossein-Ali Machiani. A pioneer of Iranian painting, Machiani’s collection of 15 pieces captivated visitors by seamlessly blending traditional Persian motifs with the intricate delicacy of classical miniature painting.

Other notable contributions included works by acclaimed figures such as Hojat Shakiba, Mehdi Fallah, and Ahmad Ariamanesh, alongside contemporary video installations and sculptures.

As the doors closed on Saturday, critics noted that the 6th edition of "With My Roots" successfully reaffirmed the continuity of Iranian identity. By bridging the gap between historical authenticity and modern expression, the biennial has solidified its position as the most significant recurring showcase of Iranian contemporary art outside the country, proving that the roots of Iranian creativity remain unshakable despite the winds of political tensions.

SAB/

