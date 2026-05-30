Lawmaker reaffirms Tehran’s sovereign authority over Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN- Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has reaffirmed Iran’s sovereign authority over the Strait of Hormuz, describing the strategic waterway as an integral part of the country’s territorial domain and stressing Tehran’s exclusive right to determine policies governing its use.

In an exclusive interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Azizi said the Strait of Hormuz occupies a unique geopolitical position within Iran’s sovereign geography and territorial waters. He emphasized that decisions regarding transit through the strait fall solely within Iran’s jurisdiction and cannot be challenged by foreign governments or international actors.

“Any decision concerning the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s sovereign right,” Azizi said, underscoring the waterway’s strategic significance to the country’s national security and regional interests.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region following military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran in late February 2026. In response to those developments, Iranian authorities imposed strict restrictions on the passage of hostile military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Transit by vessels from other countries has continued under regulations requiring prior coordination with Iranian authorities.

Iran and Oman, the two littoral states whose territorial waters encompass the strategic maritime corridor, have been working closely to establish a new operational framework aimed at ensuring the safe and secure passage of vessels through the waterway.

The cooperative approach was recently highlighted by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, who stated that Tehran and Muscat share a strong commitment to maintaining security and stability in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Baqaei, the two countries are seeking to develop mechanisms that protect their national security interests while providing assurances to the international community regarding the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the vital route.

Addressing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington, Azizi also commented on the ongoing negotiations being mediated by Pakistan. He firmly rejected reports suggesting that Iran is considering the transfer of its enriched uranium stockpiles abroad.

The senior lawmaker stated that the issue of removing enriched uranium from Iran is “absolutely not on the agenda” of current consultations involving Iranian and Pakistani representatives. He added that the matter has not been discussed in any contacts with US officials and does not form part of the negotiations currently underway.