Pezeshkian: Iran’s active role in regional blocs reflects a strong commitment to economic developmen

TEHRAN- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the country’s active participation in major regional organizations, particularly the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reflects Tehran’s serious determination to expand economic cooperation and promote sustainable development.

In a message delivered on Friday to a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Pezeshkian described the past year as a productive period for the expansion of trade and economic relations between Iran and the member states of the EAEU.

The president emphasized that the existing trade potential among the participating countries far exceeds current levels of economic exchange. He noted that unlocking this potential requires the establishment of modern financial infrastructure, including mechanisms for transactions in national currencies and independent payment systems that can facilitate regional trade.

Pezeshkian stressed that despite facing unjust sanctions and external pressures, Iran has remained committed to strengthening regional cooperation and contributing to the development of a powerful and integrated region founded on the principles of national sovereignty, economic resilience, and energy security. He highlighted Iran’s active participation in EAEU summits and council meetings as evidence of its commitment.

Calling on regional partners to transform solidarity into shared prosperity, the Iranian president said the future belongs to nations that build progress, stability, and public welfare through mutual trust, cooperation, and collective action.

Addressing recent developments involving Tehran and Washington, Pezeshkian stated that while diplomatic negotiations were underway, the United States undermined the negotiation process by launching attacks against Iran and targeting critical infrastructure. He said such actions constitute a violation of international law and pose a threat to regional economic stability and development.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a regional economic bloc established in 2015 to promote the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor among its member states. The union's full members are Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Iran is not a full member of the EAEU but has significantly deepened its economic integration with the bloc. Following several years of cooperation under a preferential trade arrangement, a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement between Iran and the EAEU entered into force, substantially reducing tariffs on thousands of goods and facilitating greater trade and investment flows between Iran and EAEU member states. Iran also participates in high-level EAEU meetings as an observer and strategic economic partner, reflecting its growing role in Eurasian economic cooperation and regional connectivity initiatives.