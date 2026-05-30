Iranian strike on US Base in Kuwait injures American military personnel: Bloomberg

TEHRAN – An Iranian missile strike on the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait injured five American military personnel and contractors and damaged two MQ-9 Reaper drones, according to Bloomberg.

The report said Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted a Fateh-110 missile launched by Iran, but debris from the intercepted projectile fell on the base, causing minor injuries and significant damage. One MQ-9 drone was reportedly destroyed, while another was heavily damaged.

The incident comes amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington. On Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by launching a missile toward Kuwait.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), however, said the strike deliberately targeted the US base because it had been used to facilitate an earlier American attack. The IRGC stated that US forces had launched aerial projectiles against an area near Bandar Abbas airport that same day and described its response as a warning against further aggression.

The IRGC also stressed that any future hostile actions by the United States would be met with a stronger response, placing responsibility for any escalation on the party initiating aggression.

The latest developments unfold against the backdrop of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28. Iran responded by launching missile and drone operations against Israeli targets and US military facilities in the region. Although a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took effect on April 8 and negotiations followed in Islamabad, talks have yet to produce a lasting agreement amid Washington’s insistence on maximalist demands.