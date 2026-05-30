Palestinian ‘lives are not valuable’, say Israeli soldiers after Gaza ‘jungle’

Israeli soldiers have described a climate of dehumanization, permissive rules of engagement and the routine killing of Palestinians during what was officially supposed to be a ceasefire in Gaza.

In testimonies to The Associated Press news agency, reservists who served in Gaza between last October and January said Israeli troops frequently opened fire on Palestinians approaching or crossing the so-called “Yellow Line”, an often poorly marked boundary separating Israeli-occupied areas from the rest of the enclave.

One soldier recalled fellow troops celebrating after striking a vehicle carrying Palestinians, killing everyone inside. “It was a jungle,” the soldier said. “After the ceasefire, the order was: If someone crosses the line, you shoot them.”

Soldiers told The AP that troops often fired on people without knowing who they were.

Another reservist said commanders repeatedly emphasized holding territory at all costs. “There was a general feeling that human lives are not valuable,” he said.

One soldier dismissed the notion that a ceasefire existed at all. “To call it a ceasefire is a joke,” he said.