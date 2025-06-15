Israeli infantry caught in ambush

TEHRAN – Two occupation vehicles have been destroyed in the Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties.

The armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced that they carried out a complex ambush east of Khan Younis.

The operation involved the destruction of two armored personnel carriers and the targeting of a rescue force using a pre-planted minefield, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Al-Qassam fighters launched the ambush against Israeli forces and vehicles along the supply line in the al-Zana area, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The ambush began with the destruction of two armored vehicles using explosive devices and a martyrdom operation device.

After the explosions, al-Qassam fighters advanced and killed one Israeli soldier at point-blank range.

When an Israeli rescue team arrived, al-Qassam fighters detonated a previously prepared minefield, leading to additional casualties.

Military helicopters were seen landing to evacuate the wounded.

Earlier, Israeli media reported the death of one Israeli soldier and the serious injury of another during clashes in the Gaza Strip.

The incident was described as a “serious security event.”

Reports also indicated that clashes are ongoing across multiple areas in the Strip.

The Israeli military announced the death of Sergeant First Class Noam Shemesh, from the Kfir Brigade’s Shimshon Battalion, who was killed in Khan Younis.

This escalation comes as the Palestinian resistance continues its operations throughout various parts of Gaza.

A few days ago, the Israeli military admitted that four soldiers were injured in two separate incidents during ongoing battles in Khan Younis.

These admissions come amid rising losses suffered by the occupation regime since it relaunched the U.S.-backed genocidal war on March 18.

Since then, the resistance has successfully carried out many ambushes against invading Israeli forces, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries among occupation troops.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports indicate at least 12 more Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured by Sunday afternoon as a result of Israeli attacks.

That’s according to al-Awda Hospital in the Palestinian territory, which said three were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli fire as they approached the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid site.

Two others were killed en route to another aid site in Rafah, in the south, they said.

An airstrike killed seven in Beit Lahiya, in the north, they added.

The death toll across the enclave is expected to rise.

The joint U.S.-Israeli “humanitarian” system began sharing food packages in Gaza at the end of May, after the occupation regime partially lifted a near three-month total blockade.

Palestinians have been killed in near-daily Israeli mass shootings while trying to get food.

The UN has rejected the new distribution system as inadequate, dangerous, and a violation of humanitarian principles.