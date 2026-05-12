Hezbollah chief vows Lebanon will never bow to 'Greater Israel' project

TEHRAN — Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has issued a searing mandate to the Islamic Resistance, vowing that Lebanon will never be subsumed by the expansionist “Greater Israel” project.

In a poignant message directed to commanders and warriors on Tuesday, the Hezbollah leader warned that the battlefield would be transformed into a literal inferno for Israeli forces should they persist in their aggression.

Qassem described the current struggle as an existential defense of dignity, where the cost of resistance, however high, remains far lower than the “humiliating price of surrender.”

Despite recent diplomatic maneuvers, Israel has continued its systematic violations of Lebanese sovereignty through persistent airstrikes and ground incursions.

Qassem characterized these actions as part of a savage campaign facilitated by the “bloodthirsty American tyrant.”

However, he emphasized that the Resistance has effectively checked this encroachment. Hezbollah’s sophisticated drone and missile operations have not only inflicted significant material losses but have also induced a state of permanent psychological crisis within the ranks of the enemy, whose morale is crumbling under the weight of divine resolve.

Addressing the diplomatic landscape, Sheikh Qassem identified the burgeoning Tehran-Washington understanding as the most potent instrument for halting the Israeli onslaught.

While expressing deep gratitude for Iran’s strategic patronage, he urged Lebanese authorities to abandon the trap of direct negotiations, which he argued provide “free concessions” to the occupation regime.

He insisted that sovereignty must be reclaimed through five non-negotiable pillars: a total cessation of aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to permit the Lebanese Army’s deployment south of the Litani River, the release of captives, the dignified return of the displaced, and comprehensive reconstruction.

Crucially, Qassem asserted that Hezbollah’s arsenal is a strictly domestic matter, entirely separate from foreign dictates.

He aligned this stance with the national defense vision of President Joseph Aoun, which incorporates the Resistance as a fundamental element of state power.

Drawing on the legacy of the martyr leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Qassem reminded his fighters that their spirit is a light dispelling the darkness of tyranny. “We will not leave the field until the enemy despairs,” he declared, reaffirming that the struggle continues until total liberation is achieved.