Milad Ebadipour Joins Greece’s AONS Milon

TEHRAN - Greek volleyball club Milon have officially announced the signing of Milad Ebadipour, the 32-year-old outside hitter and captain of Iran’s national team.

AONS Milon confirmed the arrival of the Iranian star, who now aims to bring his experience and quality to his new side.

“Milon Volleyball Team announces the beginning of its collaboration with Milad Ebadipour. Milad is a professional player and a member of Iran’s national team. He plays as an outside hitter and is regarded as one of the best Iranian players of his generation,” the statement reads.

He began his professional career in 2011 with Kalleh Mazandaran and won the 2013 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship. He later joined Shahrdari Urmia and Bank Sarmayeh Tehran, winning two more Asian titles in 2016 and 2017.

In 2017, he moved to Skra Bełchatów in Poland, where he enjoyed a successful spell. He later played for Ural Ufa in Russia in 2023, before joining Norwid Częstochowa in Poland.

Ebadipour has been a member of Iran’s national team since 2014, winning two Asian Games gold medals in Incheon 2014 and Jakarta 2018. He was also part of the squad that secured qualification for the Rio 2016 Olympics.