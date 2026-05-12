AFC Asian Cup 2027: wait is to end

TEHRAN - Head coach Amir Ghalenoei admitted that it hurts that Iran haven't added to their three AFC Asian Cup titles but the tactician will know that his side have to hit the ground running at Saudi Arabia 2027 if that wait is to end.

Drawn in Group B, Iran will have to contend with three teams equally eager to enjoy extended runs with Syria having achieved their best ever by advancing to the Round of 16 in the last edition and having qualified for the Finals with a perfect record in Round 3, the-afc.com wrote.



Kyrgyzstan created history by advancing to the third round of the AFC Asian Qualifiers and will be seeking to progress further than the Round of 16 stage they graced in their continental debut in 2019.



China will be equally focused on impressing after a difficult period which has seen them struggling against the continent's best with Saudi Arabia 2027 the perfect platform for them to regain their luster.

“Football in Asia has improved, and teams have grown closer to each other,” Ghalenoei observed. “Although there are four seeding pots, football in Asia has become very competitive. Our team are in good condition and are among the teams that have qualified for the World Cup quickly.”