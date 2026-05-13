US former army colonel: Iran has shattered Washington-Tel Aviv strategic equations

TEHRAN – The war against Iran has resulted in a strategic defeat for the United States and Israel, triggered a global economic crisis, and shifted the world's geopolitical center toward the East, according to Douglas McGregor, a retired US Army Colonel and former senior military advisor.

In a candid analysis, McGregor asserted that Washington has lost the strategic initiative and failed to impose its will on Tehran. He criticized President Donald Trump's foreign policy as a "psychological bluff" that collapsed in the face of Iranian resistance.

"Trump believed the methods that worked on weak European leaders would work on Tehran. He never imagined Iran would resist," McGregor stated.

McGregor described the goal of toppling the Iranian government through air power alone as a "delusion." He warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains committed to prolonging the war to achieve regional hegemony, regardless of the cost to the US or the global economy.

"Netanyahu is not concerned about inflation, economic collapse, or hunger in the Global South," McGregor remarked, adding that Trump will ultimately be held responsible for the unfolding crisis.

The retired colonel also warned of severe economic consequences, including surging prices for oil, energy, and food. He predicted that 40 to 60 governments—particularly in Europe—could collapse within the next year due to economic hardship.

Furthermore, McGregor noted that the war has accelerated a powerful alliance between Iran, Russia, and China. "Iran is now at the heart of China's Belt and Road initiative. Wealth and power are moving East, and the US is no longer the primary engine of the global economy," he stated.