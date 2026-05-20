Qalibaf warns US of 'another hillbilly' and vows enemy will regret renewed aggression

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has issued two stark warnings: the United States is heading toward "another hillbilly" era of unwinnable wars, while any renewed aggression against Iran will be met with bitter regret.

In a post on his X account, Qalibaf cited a passage from Chapter 11 of Hillbilly Elegy, the memoir by US Vice President JD Vance, which describes how disadvantaged American communities disproportionately bore the burden of past US wars. The speaker argued that the same pattern is repeating itself, denouncing wealthy elites and Washington's "war merchants" for pushing America toward another costly conflict.

"Hillbilly 2 incoming. America's poor and forgotten will foot the bill for the broligarchs, Dimon the demon, and the beltway war merchants," Qalibaf wrote, referring to Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, whom he described as a key financial backer of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

In a separate audio message to the Iranian people, Qalibaf declared that Iran's military forces have used the ceasefire period to rebuild their capabilities. "The enemy is caught in a strategic dilemma," he said, noting that economic discontent in the United States has left President Donald Trump torn between ending the war as a perceived loser or resuming military action.

"We must correct the enemy's miscalculations by strengthening our preparedness for a powerful response to any possible attacks," Qalibaf said. "We must make the enemy lose hope in Iran's surrender, so that it is forced to accept the legitimate demands of the Iranian people in negotiations."

He concluded, "We will make the enemy regret any renewed aggression against Iran."