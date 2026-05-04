Iran placed in Pot 1 of 2027 AFC Asian Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national football team have been placed in Pot 1 of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which will be the 19th edition of the tournament and is set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the seeding pots for the final draw, which will take place on May 9, 2026, in Riyadh. Iran, currently ranked 21st in the FIFA World Rankings, will join an elite group of five other teams in the top pot.

The full list is as follows:

Pot 1: Saudi Arabia (hosts, FIFA rank: 61), Japan (18), Iran (21), South Korea (25), Australia (27), Uzbekistan (50)

Pot 2: Qatar (55), Iraq (57), Jordan (63), United Arab Emirates (68), Oman (76), Bahrain (80)

Pot 3: China (88), Saudi Arabia — already placed as hosts — will be replaced in this pot by the next highest-ranked team from the qualification process, which includes the remaining qualified sides.

(Note: Pots 3 and 4 will be finalized after all qualifying matches are concluded.)

Being in Pot 1 ensures that Team Melli will avoid facing fellow top seeds — Japan, South Korea, Australia, Uzbekistan, and hosts Saudi Arabia — in the group stage. This gives Iran a more favorable path in the early rounds of the tournament as they aim for a fourth Asian Cup title, having previously won in 1968, 1972, and 1976.

The 2027 AFC Asian Cup will feature 24 teams divided into six groups of four. The top two from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16.

This edition marks the first time Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup, and it promises to be a showcase of Asia's finest football talent under the banner of Asia's crown jewel.