Over 250 earthquakes hit Iran in 3 weeks

TEHRAN – A total of 251 earthquakes hit Iran over the past three weeks, from April 18 to May 8, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 213 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, 29 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, five earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and two earthquakes with a magnitude between 5 and 6 have occurred in the country, isrc reported.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi experienced the highest number of earthquakes, with 25, followed by Sistan-Baluchestan with 13, and Yazd with 12 earthquakes.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale that occurred on May 4 in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

During the same period, four earthquakes hit Tehran province. No earthquakes were recorded in Alborz, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Markazi provinces.

A total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on Richter scales.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.