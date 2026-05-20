Iran’s Leader hails late President Raisi for his common touch and constructive diplomacy

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a message on the second martyrdom anniversary of former President Ebrahim Raisi. The late president, along with then Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials, lost their lives after a helicopter carrying them crashed in a mountainous area in northwestern Iran. Ayatollah Khamenei described Raisi as a president with the common touch who spared no effort to help preserve the country’s independence. Here is the full text of the Leader’s message:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The commemoration of the martyrs of the Ordibehesht [May] Flight – foremost among them the martyred President, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Raisi – serves as a reminder of the vast multitude of devoted servants who have been martyred in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Individuals such as Motahari, Beheshti, Rajai, Bahonar, Raisi, Ale-Hashem, Amir-Abdollahian, Larijani, and hundreds of other outstanding figures – all schooled in the intellectual school of the Great Khomeini and the Beloved Khamenei (may God elevate their noble stations) – have adorned the record of sincere, diligent service by the officials of the Islamic Republic with their own blood-stained signatures.

Among the most distinctive qualities of Martyr Raisi were his sense of responsibility, youth-oriented approach, dedication to justice, active and constructive diplomacy, and above all, his common touch. These attributes were a source of encouragement for Iran's allies, including the fighters in the powerful Resistance Front, as well as many of the well-wishers of the Islamic system. Of course, all of these qualities were intertwined with a spirituality rooted in the very depths of his being. In the relationship between officials and the public, such impactful and positive traits foster mutual appreciation. It was for this reason that his farewell funeral procession to his final resting place, which is beside his master, Imam Abi al-Hassan al-Reza (pbuh), was carried out with a unique, magnificent grandeur. The unfinished presidency of that martyr established a standard of hard struggle and compassion for the nation and the country, while maintaining the country’s independence.

We’re now witnessing the Iranian nation’s historic, unprecedented epic of resistance against two global, terrorist armies. This reality places a heavier burden of responsibility on the officials of the Islamic Republic – from the Leader and the heads of the three branches of government to managers at all levels. Today, being thankful for this blessing of the unity of the nation, the government, and all institutions of the Islamic Republic lies in increasing motivation and intensifying the diligent service of our officials. It means actively addressing the people's problems and concerns – particularly in the areas of economics and livelihood – through a widespread, direct presence and by defining a serious role for the people who have become active on the scene for them to strive on the path of the country's progress with hope toward a bright future.

May God's mercy and pleasure be upon the martyrs of the path of service. May God’s assistance and the prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi], may God hasten his reappearance, be a support for those who are serving the Muslim nation of Iran.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Ordibehesht 30, 1405

[May 20, 2026]

