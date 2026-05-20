Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform “From Beyond Borders”

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra’s first performance in the new Iranian year will be held under the baton of a guest conductor on Thursday evening at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

Titled “From Beyond Borders,” the concert will have Omid Mehrabi as the conductor, following the new approach and in line with the new policies of the Artistic Council, which seeks to give opportunities to young conductors and is set to mark a new chapter in the activities of this orchestra, ISNA reported.

The concert will feature works by prominent composers from around the world and Iran, including the German composer Ludwig van Beethoven, Russian composers Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Alexander Borodin, Soviet composer Fikret Amirov, Italian composer Pietro Mascagni, Czech composer Bedřich Smetana, and Iranian composer Heshmat Sanjari.

Each of the works represents a part of the world’s classical music heritage and, together, will create a diverse and magnificent atmosphere for the audience.

The title “From Beyond Borders” also emphasizes this international perspective and cultural dialogue through music. The performance aims to take the audience on a journey across cultures, styles, and musical narratives, transcending geographical boundaries.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1933, is Iran's oldest and largest symphony orchestra. It was founded as the Municipality Symphony Orchestra by Gholamhossein Minbashian, before entering its modern form under Parviz Mahmoud in 1946.

In the years that followed, conductors such as Rubik (Ruben) Gregorian, Morteza Hannaneh, Haymo Taeuber, Heshmat Sanjari, Farhad Meshkat, and Fereydoun Nasseri took over as the conductors of the orchestra.

SS/SAB