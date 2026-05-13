WHO launches $2m emergency project in Iran

TEHRAN – In response to the growing crises affecting public health infrastructures in Iran, the World Health Organization in cooperation with the Health Ministry has kicked off a two-million-dollar project to support urgent health responses in the country.

Supported by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the project, titled ‘preventing the spread of diseases and maintaining essential health services during emergencies’, aims to minimize the outbreaks of diseases, stabilize the process of providing health services, and safeguard health system from declining performance across the country, health ministry website reported.

Since the beginning of the imposed US-Israeli war against Iran, on February 28, airstrikes have lowered the country’s capacities to provide vital health services.

The aggressors destroyed 229 health centers, 49 hospitals, 78 pharmaceutical facilities, laboratories, and warehouses.

Moreover, 56 emergency bases were targeted, nine hospitals were evacuated, 47 ambulances and 10 emergency vehicles were severely damaged.

Attacks on pharmaceutical and diagnostic equipment manufacturing facilities and their surrounding areas have disrupted the domestic supply chain of medical equipment and challenged the process of providing critical care to those in need.

Climatic shocks in southern provinces of the country has exacerbated the situation. Irregular, above-normal rainfall, following prolonged periods of drought in the 2025-2026, has led to localized flooding and the accumulation of stagnant water.

High-risk provinces, including Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kerman, and Khuzestan, are at greater risk of exposure to contaminated water sources. The situation, coupled with conflicts in water and sanitation infrastructure, and disease surveillance has increased the risks of infectious disease outbreaks and water born diseases, particularly cholera, and acute water diarrhea.

According to John Jabbour, WHO Representative, “the ongoing conflicts, and severe climatic shocks have placed an unprecedented burden on Iran’s health infrastructure, exposing vulnerable communities to serious hazards.

The allocated fund for emergency will play a critical role in managing health system challenges. It allows us to take immediate measures to protect essential supply chains and ensure that life-saving care would be available to those most affected by crises.

Without urgent action, local transmission of diseases could quickly result in widespread outbreaks, and increase the cases and deaths from preventable disease.”

To accelerate immediate action, the WHO is deploying a set of high-impact interventions. The strategy prioritizes strengthening surveillance and early warning systems, as well as deployment of essential equipment to respond to disease outbreaks, including rapid diagnostic tests for malaria, dengue fever, and cholera, the official noted.

The intervention also includes the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, insect-repellents, larvicide, along with rapid technical assistance to strengthen integrated vector management in high-risk provinces.

Over the next six months, the WHO project will directly serve an estimated 112,500 people by scaling up epidemic management and restoring access to health services. Some 272,550 people will be protected indirectly by strengthening rapid response capacities and reducing the risks of disease outbreaks.

Ultimately, the goal of this comprehensive effort is to manage the outbreak of preventable diseases and maintain essential health services at a time when they are needed more than ever.