Knowledge-based firms to help repair war-damaged oil industry

TEHRAN- Increasing cooperation of knowledge-based companies for reconstructing damaged facilities and infrastructure of the oil industry in the third imposed war was reviewed during a joint meeting of the Vice President for Science and the Minister of Oil.

According to Shana, a joint meeting of Hossein Afshin, Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, with Mohsen Paknejad, Minister of Oil, was held on Tuesday, May 19, at the ministry's premises.

Various areas of cooperation between the Vice Presidency for Science and the Ministry of Oil, aiming to utilize the capacity of knowledge-based companies and the technology ecosystem for the reconstruction and recovery of damages caused by the third imposed war in the oil and petrochemical industries, were discussed and exchanged in this meeting.

The focus of the talks in this meeting was on identifying technological needs, prioritizing projects, and the direct role of modern technologies in restoring infrastructure and increasing the resilience of the energy sector.

Afshin presented his estimate and assessment of the level and volume of damages in the oil and petrochemical sectors during the meeting and elaborated on points related to the condition of damaged areas in the provinces affected by the war. This presentation paved the way for greater synergy for operational decision-making and designing short-term and long-term cooperation paths.

Presenting a report from his provincial trips, he elaborated on the challenges and obstacles facing damaged companies in various provinces of the country and emphasized the need to pay attention to implementation issues and facilitation for the faster transfer of technological achievements to the field.

According to this report, given the importance of accelerating reconstruction along with technological upgrading of infrastructure in this sector, as well as utilizing modern capabilities, it was decided that a bilateral cooperation between the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Ministry of Oil for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged facilities and infrastructure of the oil industry in the third imposed war, relying on the capacity of knowledge-based companies and the technology ecosystem, should begin in a coordinated and phased manner.

The goal of this coordination was stated as strengthening cooperation between the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the decision-making body of the government, so that by eliminating parallel processes and resolving implementation overlaps, related approvals can reach the execution stage more quickly.

This agreement is considered a step towards further linking the problem-solving approach of the oil industry with the country's scientific and technological capabilities, as well as creating support mechanisms for establishing technology in the path of reconstruction and sustainable development.

EF/MA