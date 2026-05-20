Maritime-oriented development of free zones in post-war environment

TEHRAN- At the dawn of new military configurations, the axis of geopolitical and geo-economic power is shifting from land to sea. Today, discussions surrounding national security and prosperity are no longer confined to territorial borders and domestic policies; rather, the equations of power and wealth are being redefined across the waves of the Persian Gulf and the vast expanse of the Sea of Oman.

In the aftermath of the imposed war by the United States and its regional allies whose persistent objective has been to create security and economic constraints in order to align countries with their preferred order efforts have continuously been made to restrict Iran’s maritime access and economic capabilities. Under such conditions, the concept of “coastal and maritime free zones” must not be viewed merely through a commercial lens. We are now facing a reality in which maritime-oriented development of free zones is not simply an economic choice, but rather a “strategic defense-economic necessity” and an effective instrument for breaking through sanctions and imposed barriers.

From security bottlenecks to corridors of prosperity

The years of imposed wars and attempts to confine Iran within the narrow strategic limits of the Persian Gulf have taught us a critical lesson: excessive dependence on traditional and limited routes constitutes our most vulnerable strategic weakness.

In the current environment, where the United States and its allies seek to control trade routes through expanded military presence and maritime coalitions, free zones must function as “defensive walls built through economic power.”

Maritime-oriented development in free zones means transforming these areas from mere border points into integrated logistical, industrial, and commercial hubs capable of transcending political blockades. Such development must prioritize the direct integration of these zones into global supply chains through the Sea of Oman, thereby operationalizing a strategy of “bypassing strategic chokepoints.”

Sea of Oman: A gateway beyond Persian Gulf

Focusing on the “Sea of Oman world” within the strategy for developing free zones reflects Iran’s geopolitical foresight. The Sea of Oman serves as an exit from the constraints of the Persian Gulf and as an entry point to the Indian Ocean.

By expanding maritime infrastructure, modern ports, and free zones along this strategic corridor, Iran can gradually shift its economic and logistical capabilities from areas heavily monitored by international military forces in the Persian Gulf toward the more open and strategically advantageous space of the Indian Ocean.

This transformation would effectively turn free zones into major connectivity hubs along the emerging eastern trade architecture, linking Iran to new and expanding markets through the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

Necessity of transitioning from traditional to strategic management

To realize this objective in the post-war environment, the development of free zones requires three fundamental pillars:

Technological infrastructure development:

Employing smart technologies in port management and logistics to reduce costs and enhance competitiveness.

Diversification of investment models:

Attracting cross-border investment from non-aligned countries and establishing secure legal frameworks for participation in maritime projects.

Integration of maritime and security policies:

Ensuring close coordination between the economic development of free zones and the country’s maritime capabilities in order to safeguard trade routes and strategic corridors.

Final remarks

In the face of policies based on pressure and threats, the only viable path toward restoring Iran’s leading regional position lies in concentrating on resources that provide access to global connectivity and that resource is the sea.

Maritime-oriented development of free zones is not merely an economic initiative; it represents the reclamation of Iran’s strategic position on the global map and a passage beyond imposed constraints through the waters of the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

Iran must transform its geographical geopolitics into enduring economic power.