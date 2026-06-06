Iran wheelchair basketball head to Thailand for 2026 IWBF Repechage

TEHRAN - The Iran men’s national wheelchair basketball team have traveled to Suphanburi, Thailand, to compete in the 2026 IWBF Men's Repechage.

Led by head coach Behrouz Soltani, Iran have been drawn into Group B alongside Senegal, Brazil, and Poland.

The World Championship Repechage Tournament will be held from June 8 to June 12 in Thailand.

The first-placed team in Group B will automatically qualify for Ottawa 2026 IWBF World Championships. The remaining qualification games on 11 June will determine the other teams advancing from the tournament.

Team Melli will start the campaign on Monday with a match against Senegal and face Brazil and Poland in following days.

The Iranian team first held a training camp in Turkey, where they play Galatasaray and Fenerbahce teams.