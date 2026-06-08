Iran start 2026 IWBF Repechage on high note

TEHRAN - The Iran men’s national wheelchair basketball defeated Senegal 77-24 in the 2026 IWBF Men's Repechage on Monday.

Mahdi Abbasi led Team Melli by 22 points, while Dieudonne Dagoia scored 8 points for Senegal.

Headed by Behrouz Soltani, Iran are drawn into Group B alongside Senegal, Brazil, and Poland.

The World Championship Repechage Tournament is being held from June 8 to June 12 in Suphan Buri, Thailand.

The first-placed team in Group B will automatically qualify for Ottawa 2026 IWBF World Championships. The remaining qualification games on 11 June will determine the other teams advancing from the tournament.

Team Melli will face Brazil and Poland on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively .

The Iranian team first held a training camp in Turkey, where they play Galatasaray and Fenerbahce teams.



Photo: IWBF