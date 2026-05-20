China provides financial aid to help rebuild war-damaged houses in Iran

TEHRAN - The Chinese embassy in Tehran has provided financial assistance to help rebuild houses damaged during the US-Israeli attacks on residential areas in the country.

Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu delivered the $17,500 donation to Morteza Bakhtiari, the head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, on Tuesday.

The Ambassador offered his condolences to the Iranian people, expressing regret over the losses and casualties caused by the US-Israeli war against the country.

As a partner of Iran, China has always supported the country in defending its national sovereignty, fairly promoting peace in the international arena, and has provided humanitarian assistance to the Iranian people, the envoy said, ISNA reported.

In April, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, lauded humanitarian aid from friendly countries to support Iran during the US-Israeli war, noting that their empathy reflects deep human, cultural, and historical bonds with the Iranian nation.

The first consignment of the Chinese Red Cross included five Toyota rescue vehicles, 20 motorcycles, and the second shipment involved a loader, a backhoe, a mini-loader (bobcat), and 5,000 blankets. The third aid shipment contained 11 bobcats, two cranes, a backhoe, and eight motorcycles.

On April 15, Peiwu said that China has delivered 58 tons of emergency medical aid to Iran in cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

“The aid aims to support people in need and save lives during a critical time. The shipment includes essential medical supplies for emergency healthcare response to strengthen relief efforts across affected regions amid urgent needs and improve medical support capacity promptly delivered.”

The Chinese ambassador stated that the Chinese people always hold the Iranian people in their thoughts. This provision of emergency humanitarian aid is a vivid practice of China’s commitment to the vision of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and its fulfilment of international humanitarian obligations.

In March, the IRCS thanked China for providing $200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance to support the families of scores of children and teachers who were killed in a US missile strike on an elementary school in southern Iran.

Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed deep condolences regarding the deaths of students in the elementary school in Minab and extended sincere sympathies to their families.

“Attacking schools and harming civilians seriously violate international humanitarian law and cross the baseline of humanity and human conscience,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Civilians account for half of victims

An Iranian official said on April 26 that civilians comprised nearly half of those killed in the US–Israeli war on Iran, a grim reality that starkly contradicts President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that the conflict was intended to help the Iranian people and protect innocent lives.

Jamshid Nazmi, an advisor at Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, put the death toll at 3,468. Speaking at a press conference, he said 1,460 of the victims — around 45 percent — have been identified as civilians.

The United States and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28. The conflict lasted nearly 40 days. During the war, not only military sites but also hospitals, schools, energy facilities, and development infrastructure were targeted across the country.

On the first day of the war, a US Tomahawk missile struck a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab in Hormuzgan Province. Nearly 170 people, most of them schoolchildren, lost their lives in the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School.

On April 9, Ebrahim Taheri, the general prosecutor in Minab, said 120 students were killed in the strike — 73 boys and 47 girls. Among the other victims were 26 teachers, all women — one of them six months pregnant — as well as seven parents, a school bus driver.