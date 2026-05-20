Minister urges WHA to condemn attacks on civilians, says health must remain a bridge for peace

TEHRAN –Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has called on delegations attending the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) to condemn attacks against civilians and health infrastructures, noting that ‘health can and must remain a bridge for peace’.

The WHA is being held from May 18 to June 23 in Geneva, Switzerland. An Iranian delegation led by the health minister is participating in the event.

“Today, I am speaking on behalf of a nation under an unprovoked attack not only against its army, but against its civilians, children, environment, and health infrastructure,” Zafarqandi said, addressing the 79th WHA Assembly.

“Just a few days ago, a school in Minab (Hormozgan province) was struck. 168 students and their teachers were killed at their desks. They were not combatants; they were children with dreams.”

The official went on to say that the death toll, number of casualties, and destruction are horrifying.

A total of 376 children under the age of 18 are killed, and more than 33,000 civilians are injured; this is clear evidence of indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets. 63 hospitals and 195 other health infrastructures are damaged, and 27 medical staff are killed.

Let us recall the World Health Organization, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says, ‘bombing a hospital or school is not a miscalculation. These are war crimes. Full stop.’

Let me be clear, the Pasteur Institute of Iran, the pillar of our country's health system for over 100 years, has been directly hit.

Attacking a school or hospital is attacking the future and the fundamentals of ethics.

Iran calls on this Assembly to condemn attacks on civilians and civilian health infrastructures.

Yet, despite all these attacks, our health system continues to function with pride. We will not be broken, and our national team of health stands with the people of Iran in any condition. Health can and must remain a bridge for peace.”

Meetings with counterparts

On the sidelines of the 79th WHA, Zafarqandi held meetings with his counterparts.

In separate meetings with Omani and Lebanese health ministers, Zafarqandi highlighted the need for boosting solidarity to confront any aggressions.

During the meeting, Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Omani Health Minister, voiced his country’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Iran in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. He welcomed the expansion of scientific exchanges and the development of advanced treatments in both countries.

For his part, Zafarqandi highlighted the capabilities of Iran’s health system in providing health and medical services to Iranians in all fields, including advanced treatments such as organ transplants and cancer treatment.

The two sides proposed to form two scientific and economic working groups to pursue solutions to strengthen cooperation in the health sector.

The health minister also met Lebanese Minister of Public Health Rakan Nassereddine.

The officials discussed the impacts of the US-Israeli war against the two countries, condemned the illegal assaults, and highlighted the need for promoting solidarity among nations to confront aggressors, preserve peace, and establish stability in the region.

On Tuesday, Zafarqandi explored avenues to expand cooperation with his counterparts from BRICS member states in different fields of the health sector.

Holding a meeting with the Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Zafarqandi highlighted the role of India in the pharmaceutical industry and emphasized the need for the enhancement of ties in the field of health.

For his part, Prakash Nadda expounded on India’s capacity in the health sector and announced the country’s readiness to maintain and promote cooperation with Iran.

The two sides agreed to form a joint committee to follow up on the development of academic, medical, and pharmaceutical ties.

Also, Zafarqandi held meetings with his Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, South African, Egyptian, and Ethiopian counterparts, elaborating on the impacts of the US-Israeli war on the country’s civilian and health infrastructures, while discussing ways to enhance collaboration among the BRICS member states in the health sector.

The health minister also held a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC).

During the meeting, Zafarqandi highlighted the recent war’s impacts on healthcare facilities and medical centers, stressing that attacks on health infrastructures have severely damaged the health system and medical staff.

Referring to the destruction of the Pasteur Institute of Iran, he warned about the consequences and health risks.

The official said that since the beginning of the imposed war against Iran on February 28, medical staff, in cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), emergency teams, and firefighters, were among the first to be present in the fields to provide medical services.

Lauding the ICRC for dispatching aid consignments to the country, Zafarqandi called for expanding humanitarian cooperation.

For her part, Spoljaric Egger censured the attacks on civilian and medical infrastructures, while commending the unprecedented operational capabilities of the health ministry and the IRCS, noting that the ICRC has nothing to add to strengthen the high capacity of the two organizations.

The official noted that the ICRC is exploring new avenues to raise funds and receive contributions from international donor states to address humanitarian needs.

MT/MG