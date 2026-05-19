China backs political solutions, plays role in Islamabad mediation: Iranian envoy

TEHRAN — Iran’s ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, says Beijing has played a significant role in the ongoing mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad, while continuing to advocate political solutions and regional stability amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In an interview with ISNA, Rahmani Fazli said China’s traditional foreign policy approach is rooted in avoiding confrontation, opposing unilateral pressure, and promoting diplomacy over military escalation.

“The current mediation process is the result of cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and China,” the ambassador said, adding that Beijing and Islamabad were the only major actors to present a peace initiative during the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

According to Rahmani Fazli, China views instability in West Asia as a direct threat to global trade, energy markets, and the broader international economy. He stressed that Beijing does not support rising tensions in strategic waterways and has consistently emphasized the importance of maritime security and regional stability.

“China, in principle, does not welcome US tension-raising in international waterways,” he said. “Beijing has always stressed the preservation of shipping security and stability in the region.”

The ambassador noted that China’s response to the recent conflict reflects its broader diplomatic culture, which prioritizes caution, balance, and long-term strategic calculations rather than overt political alignment.

He explained that Beijing opposes the use of force outside international legal frameworks and without consensus within the United Nations Security Council. China also believes that prolonged instability in West Asia could intensify global geopolitical rivalries and disrupt international supply chains.

Rahmani Fazli emphasized that although Iran-China relations are strategic and expanding, Beijing does not pursue direct military involvement in regional conflicts.

“China seeks to act as a stabilizing and balancing power,” he said, adding that Iran’s foreign policy remains independent and is not based on reliance on any foreign state.

The envoy emphasized China's increasing focus on energy security and geopolitical risk mitigation, noting the expansion of strategic oil and gas reserves, diversification of energy imports, strengthening of de-dollarization efforts, and reduction of vulnerability to sanctions.

The ambassador further stated that China approaches anti-Iran initiatives at the UN Security Council with caution and generally opposes measures that could escalate regional tensions.